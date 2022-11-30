Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

#25. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $57,230

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)

#24. Credit counselors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $64,860

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)

#23. Fundraisers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $72,830

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

#22. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $73,150

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– Employment: 11,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)

#21. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $73,430

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

#20. Human resources specialists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $76,310

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#19. Labor relations specialists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $77,280

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

#18. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $78,130

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

#17. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $78,410

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#16. Training and development specialists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $79,100

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

#15. Compliance officers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $79,470

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#14. Cost estimators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $79,900

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#13. Logisticians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $81,120

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#12. Loan officers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $82,280

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#11. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $86,790

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

#10. Financial examiners

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $86,970

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#9. Accountants and auditors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $88,010

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#8. Budget analysts

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $90,260

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#7. Credit analysts

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $91,120

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#6. Insurance underwriters

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $92,160

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

#5. Financial and investment analysts

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $97,520

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#4. Project management specialists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $102,100

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#3. Management analysts

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $103,780

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#2. Financial risk specialists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $117,290

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

#1. Personal financial advisors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $122,300

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

