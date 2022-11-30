Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
#25. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $57,230
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
#24. Credit counselors
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $64,860
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
#23. Fundraisers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $72,830
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 800
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
#22. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $73,150
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
#21. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $73,430
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,990
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
#20. Human resources specialists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $76,310
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
#19. Labor relations specialists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $77,280
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
#18. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $78,130
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
#17. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $78,410
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#16. Training and development specialists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $79,100
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
#15. Compliance officers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $79,470
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 940
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#14. Cost estimators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $79,900
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
#13. Logisticians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $81,120
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#12. Loan officers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $82,280
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#11. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $86,790
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
#10. Financial examiners
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $86,970
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#9. Accountants and auditors
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $88,010
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#8. Budget analysts
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $90,260
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#7. Credit analysts
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $91,120
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#6. Insurance underwriters
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $92,160
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
#5. Financial and investment analysts
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $97,520
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#4. Project management specialists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $102,100
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,700
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#3. Management analysts
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $103,780
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#2. Financial risk specialists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $117,290
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
#1. Personal financial advisors
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $122,300
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
