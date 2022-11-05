The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume.

Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, American stouts (and double stouts), Russian imperial stouts, but there are also oatmeal stouts, milk stouts, oyster stouts, blonde stouts, barrel-aged pastry stouts, and more—and they all have varying flavor profiles, colors, and alcohol strengths.

Stacker compiled a list of the best stouts from Rhode Island using data from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 stouts per brewery were included. Accompanying each stout is its brewery, its rating on BeerAdvocate, the stout type, and its ABV. Are you interested in expanding your horizons past the most mainstream of the stouts? Check out the best stouts brewed in your very own state.

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Rhode Island

BeerAdvocate

#11. Autocrat

– Rating: 3.79 (630 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 5.50%

– Brewery: Narragansett Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

- Advertisement -

BeerAdvocate

#10. Revery

– Rating: 3.86 (164 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.70%

– Brewery: Foolproof Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#9. Cocoboi

– Rating: 3.89 (14 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.00%

– Brewery: Proclamation Ale Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#8. Revival White Electric Coffee Stout

– Rating: 3.91 (114 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Revival Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#7. The Raffi

– Rating: 3.96 (67 ratings)

– Type: Oatmeal Stout

– ABV: 7.60%

– Brewery: Tilted Barn Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Rhode Island

- Advertisement -

BeerAdvocate

#6. Dave’s Coffee Stout

– Rating: 3.99 (37 ratings)

– Type: American Stout

– ABV: 6.30%

– Brewery: Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#5. Hazelnut Creme Stout

– Rating: 4.05 (46 ratings)

– Type: American Stout

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Whalers Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#4. Sun Destroyer

– Rating: 4.11 (26 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: Proclamation Ale Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#3. Zzzlumber (Barrel-Aged)

– Rating: 4.13 (46 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.00%

– Brewery: Proclamation Ale Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#2. InfRIngement

– Rating: 4.18 (64 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.00%

– Brewery: Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

- Advertisement -

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island

BeerAdvocate

#1. Marshmallow Small Joys