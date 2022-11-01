By International Tennis Hall of Fame

Cara Black of Zimbabwe, a 10-time major champion in doubles and mixed doubles, topped the results of the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Fan Vote for the second-straight year. Ana Ivanović of Serbia placed second, with Spain’s Carlos Moyá finishing in third.

In the most tightly contested Fan Vote yet, tens of thousands of fans from around the globe representing nearly 150 countries cast their ballots during the 10-day voting period. Fans were able to vote for as many ballot nominees they believe are worthy of tennis’ ultimate honor: induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Fan Vote is one component of the Hall of Fame’s multi-faceted election process. In addition to the Fan Vote, an Official Voting Group comprised of tennis journalists, historians, and Hall of Famers, will vote on the Class of 2023 ballot.

For the second time, Black will receive three added percentage points to her vote total from the Official Voting Group. Ivanović, who placed third in last year’s Fan Vote, will receive two added percentage points, with Moyá earning one additional percentage point.

To be elected into the Hall of Fame, a candidate must receive an affirmative vote of 75% or higher on the combined results of the Official Voting Group and any bonus percentage points earned in the Fan Vote. Canada’s Daniel Nestor, Italy’s Flavia Pennetta, Spain’s Juan Carlos Ferrero and the United States’ Lisa Raymond join Black, Ivanović, and Moyá as candidates in the Player Category on the Class of 2023 ballot.

Official Voting Group voting takes place in the month ahead. Once the Official Voting Group results and Fan Vote bonuses are compiled, the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced early next year.

“It’s been fantastic to receive such support all over the world and in my home country of Zimbabwe during the Class of 2023 Fan Vote,” stated Black. “I am so appreciative and grateful to the fans for casting their ballots again this year. Being in consideration for the Hall of Fame remains one of the highest honors of my career, and I’m excited for what’s next.”

“Now in its fifth year, Fan Voting continues to place the history of tennis at the forefront of the sport’s conversation,” said Todd Martin, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. “The seven candidates on this year’s ballot and the Fan Vote’s reach illustrate how global tennis is and how passionate fans are. We are looking forward to the announcement of the Class of 2023 early next year.”

Cara Black is the first player from Zimbabwe to be nominated for the Hall of Fame. During her 17-year career, she won 60 WTA doubles titles, including three at Wimbledon and one apiece at the Australian Open and US Open. With 163 weeks atop the WTA’s doubles rankings, Black ranks behind only Martina Navratilova and Leizel Huber all-time. In mixed doubles, she is amongst the most accomplished players in history, capturing five major titles with two partners. Black is one of only three women in the Open Era to achieve a career Grand Slam in mixed doubles.

Having developed as a tennis player alongside her family on grass courts built by her father in Harare, Zimbabwe, Black is the first African-born woman to be nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame. To date, there is only one Hall of Famer in the Player Category from the African continent, South Africa’s Frew McMillan.