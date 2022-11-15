A unique skating program is coming to the Providence Rink at the BankNewport City Center on December 1 when Montréal-based Le Patin Libre visits the region as part of the “Three Nights of Lights” celebration in Providence.

Three performances will take place at 6PM, 7PM and 8PM at the rink with a free ice skating dance party to follow. The event is sponsored by FirstWorks.

More on Le Patin Libre:

Le Patin Libre (French for “Free Skate”) are pioneers of contemporary skating who defy stereotypes, transforming athleticism into a means of free expression. Founded in Montréal by former high-level figure skaters, the company wields ice, skates, and glide as pure mediums of artistic storytelling.

In “Carte Blanche,” Le Patin Libre’s founders draw on influences from theatre, street dance, and tap, applying all to the ice rink that is their stage. With joyful authenticity, the artists combine the best excerpts of their showstopping repertory to create a festive introduction to their new choreographic art form.

- Advertisement -

Click here for more information on the program.