James H. Cosgrove, 71, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on October 6, 2022, in the Silver Creek Manor.

James was born in Fall River, MA, to the late Charles H. and Agnes T. (Gormly) Cosgrove.

James graduated top of his class from Roger Williams University with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He had a lifelong passion for history; he received the DAR award in high school for his dedication to his education. He was an avid reader, primarily of history books. He knew the answer to every question on Jeopardy.

James is survived by his brother; Robert E. Cosgrove and his wife Crystal, of Portsmouth, his nephew; Christopher Cosgrove, of Portsmouth, and his aunt; Anna Czerwonka, of Fall River, MA.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. A Prayer Service will be held in the funeral home at 6:30. Burial will be private.