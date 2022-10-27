Mrs. Dorothy Bento, age 95, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on October 21, 2022.

Dorothy was born in Fall River, MA to William and Edith (McCann) Taylor. Dorothy married Manuel Bento.

She was a life long resident of Fall River and communicant of St. Patrick’s Church.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Barbara Quintal (Lenny), Kathleen Bento, Nancy Kelly (Paul), and Michael Bento. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Jamie, Robin, Erica, Frank, Kyle, Mia and Nicole, and her great grandchildren, Nathan, Adrianna, Joseph and Alyssa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Bento, her parents, William and Edith Taylor, and her son, Stephen Bento.