Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,634,221 which is 274% higher than the state average of $437,389.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island

Stacker

#30. Burrillville

– Typical home value: $399,228

– 1-year price change: +11.1%

– 5-year price change: +53.3%

Stacker

#29. Hopkinton

– Typical home value: $415,090

– 1-year price change: +11.3%

– 5-year price change: +56.2%

Stacker

#28. Smithfield

– Typical home value: $434,884

– 1-year price change: +11.4%

– 5-year price change: +47.5%

Stacker

#27. Greenville

– Typical home value: $435,155

– 1-year price change: +10.7%

– 5-year price change: +51.0%

Stacker

#26. Glocester

– Typical home value: $437,600

– 1-year price change: +11.3%

– 5-year price change: +60.2%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Rhode Island, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#25. North Smithfield

– Typical home value: $442,135

– 1-year price change: +9.5%

– 5-year price change: +48.3%

Stacker

#24. Cumberland

– Typical home value: $443,788

– 1-year price change: +10.3%

– 5-year price change: +55.6%

Stacker

#23. Richmond

– Typical home value: $457,890

– 1-year price change: +12.4%

– 5-year price change: +55.4%

Stacker

#22. Warren

– Typical home value: $465,817

– 1-year price change: +24.3%

– 5-year price change: +69.8%

Stacker

#21. Tiverton

– Typical home value: $469,503

– 1-year price change: +15.2%

– 5-year price change: +60.1%

You may also like: Most diverse counties in Rhode Island

Stacker

#20. Foster

– Typical home value: $472,096

– 1-year price change: +17.2%

– 5-year price change: +53.8%

Stacker

#19. Scituate

– Typical home value: $476,839

– 1-year price change: +11.0%

– 5-year price change: +50.3%

Stacker

#18. Lincoln

– Typical home value: $477,797

– 1-year price change: +11.3%

– 5-year price change: +48.5%

Stacker

#17. West Greenwich

– Typical home value: $510,251

– 1-year price change: +13.9%

– 5-year price change: +57.5%

Stacker

#16. Bristol

– Typical home value: $529,062

– 1-year price change: +24.4%

– 5-year price change: +65.8%

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island

Stacker

#15. Westerly

– Typical home value: $537,971

– 1-year price change: +12.6%

– 5-year price change: +58.7%

Stacker

#14. Exeter

– Typical home value: $543,654

– 1-year price change: +21.9%

– 5-year price change: +63.5%

Stacker

#13. North Kingstown

– Typical home value: $555,568

– 1-year price change: +11.8%

– 5-year price change: +56.9%

Stacker

#12. Kingston

– Typical home value: $569,374

– 1-year price change: +13.7%

– 5-year price change: +61.1%

Stacker

#11. South Kingstown

– Typical home value: $603,038

– 1-year price change: +13.3%

– 5-year price change: +60.4%

You may also like: Best counties to live in Rhode Island

Stacker

#10. Portsmouth

– Typical home value: $608,542

– 1-year price change: +14.5%

– 5-year price change: +59.8%

Stacker

#9. Charlestown

– Typical home value: $618,932

– 1-year price change: +13.7%

– 5-year price change: +65.2%

Stacker

#8. Middletown

– Typical home value: $697,901

– 1-year price change: +24.2%

– 5-year price change: +69.3%

Stacker

#7. Barrington

– Typical home value: $698,468

– 1-year price change: +25.0%

– 5-year price change: +66.3%

Stacker

#6. East Greenwich

– Typical home value: $709,759

– 1-year price change: +16.6%

– 5-year price change: +54.9%

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Rhode Island, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#5. Narragansett

– Typical home value: $779,081

– 1-year price change: +15.7%

– 5-year price change: +70.0%

Stacker

#4. Newport

– Typical home value: $807,495

– 1-year price change: +17.5%

– 5-year price change: +66.5%

Stacker

#3. Little Compton

– Typical home value: $858,866

– 1-year price change: +12.0%

– 5-year price change: +50.9%

Stacker

#2. Jamestown

– Typical home value: $959,336

– 1-year price change: +12.7%

– 5-year price change: +55.5%

Stacker

#1. New Shoreham

– Typical home value: $1,634,221

– 1-year price change: +19.3%

– 5-year price change: +48.9%

You may also like: Least educated counties in Rhode Island