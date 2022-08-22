Nancy Lawton, age 90, formerly of Freeborn Street, in Portsmouth, passed away on August 18, 2022, at Grand Islander Nursing Home. Nancy was born in Newport to James Isaac and Lucinda (Bloomfield) Lawton. She grew up on the Point and graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy and the Newport Hospital School of Nursing. She earned her Bachelor’s degree at Boston College, and a Master’s degree from Salve Regina University.

Nancy always knew she wanted to be a nurse and found her calling in teaching at the Newport Hospital nursing school as a clinical instructor. She retired in 1996. She also served as Sister James Ann, a member of the Sisters of Our Lady of Providence.

After retiring from nursing, Nancy shared her love of her hometown by leading tours for nearly 15 years for the Preservation Society of Newport. Nancy was a longtime communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. She was also an active member of the Portsmouth Historical Society.

Nancy is survived by her sister Elizabeth “Betty” Walsh of Naples, FL; nephew William J. Walsh Jr., and his wife, Katherine Shek Walsh, of Fairfax, VA; and niece and goddaughter Kelle Walsh and her husband, David Ewing, of Boulder, CO. She also leaves great nieces and nephew, Daniel, Rebecca, and Naomi Walsh.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Jane Lawton; niece, Marybeth Walsh; and great nephew, William J. Kohn.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10 AM in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Potter League For Animals.