General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that the Division of Unclaimed Property reunited 16,316 Rhode Islanders with more than $11,658,812.04 during the 2022 Fiscal Year.  

“At a time when the cost of living is too high and many Rhode Islanders are struggling to keep up, we are working than ever to reunite Rhode Islanders with hard-earned money that is rightfully yours,” said General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a statement. “Searching for and submitting a claim to receive your missing money is fast, easy, and free.” 

Unclaimed property can include utility deposits, inheritances, stocks and bonds, bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, life insurance policies, traveler’s checks, and contents from deposit boxes. When the companies holding those assets fail to return them to their rightful owners, the Office of the General Treasurer is tasked with doing so. 

“I thank Treasurer Magaziner and the Unclaimed Property team for visiting St. Martin de Porres Senior Center and making so many of our seniors and staff so happy,” said St Martin de Porres Senior Center Executive Director Linda A’Vant-Deishinni. “These are difficult financial times for so many and these extra funds are so appreciated. We hope this will become an annual event for our seniors.”

During Treasurer Magaziner’s administration, the Office has returned $94,244640.15 in unclaimed property to 137,730 people, local businesses, nonprofits, cities and towns cities and towns, and other entities since 2015. 

“Treasurer Magaziner and his staff have always been very accommodating to our senior population,” said West Warwick Senior Center President and CEO Manny Murray in a statement. “While being able to access information online is a great convenience to most, many of our elderly residents can find this method very challenging. Having a team from the Unclaimed Property Division come to the West Warwick Senior Center has made this process easy and exciting. Many of our seniors have been pleasantly surprised to find out they have monies held by the State that they may not have otherwise known about.”

Searching for and claiming unclaimed property online is fast, free, and easy to do. The Unclaimed Property website is available for anyone to search for Rhode Island unclaimed property securely and safely, file a claim, or check the status of a claim for free at findrimoney.com

