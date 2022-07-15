Susan Taylor officially withdrew her candidacy today for a Newport City Council At-Large position.

Taylor, who served on Newport City Council from 2016 to 2020, was among the ten candidates to declare their candidacy for one the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large seat at the end of June.

Taylor is the second candidate to drop out of the race. What’sUpNewp was the first to report that Tyler Romero was also withdrawing from the race.

With the withdrawal of two candidates, the race is now down to 8 candidates for this race, no longer requiring a primary in September.

Those who remain in the race for four seats At-Large are incumbents Lynne Ceglie and Jeanne Marie Napolitano, along with Eames Yates, Stephanie Smyth, Mark Aramli, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, Katherine Jessup, and Ryan Kelley.

Each of the Ward seats are uncontested, with incumbent Angela McCalla running for Ward 1, incumbent Charlie Holder for Ward 2, and David Carlin III running for Ward 3.

Candidates for Newport City Council have until the end of today to turn in at least 50 signatures from registered voters.