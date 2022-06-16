Peter J. Kelly, Sr., 79, of Portsmouth RI was called home on June 12th, 2022.

Peter was born and raised in Newport RI to the late James Kelly and Edith (Blacklock) Kelly.

Peter was an avid Bluegrass and folk music fan attending folk festivals since 1963. Peter loved his music; he loved to play the Guitar, Banjo, and Mandolin just for fun. Peter Loved to attend the Merlefest Festival every year in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Peter loved to tell his stories about his travels and his journeys, and everyone loved to listen. Peter was a known pacifist during his days he would march for many different causes such as animal rights, peace rights, greenpeace and he even marched alongside DR. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement in Washington DC.

Peter worked for the City of Newport most of his life and retired as a water plant operator due to his disability, other than that this man would have worked up until 79 anything to stay busy he used to say. Even though many know him from his “office” the local Dunkin Donuts, He was Much more than that he was a man that stood for values, every Sunday morning you could find him at the United Baptist Church, no matter the weather. Peter was a family man; he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it, and the last dollar in his wallet if he had it. Always going above and beyond to make sure his family was taken care of and for them to know they were loved and provided for. Peter was a one-of-a-kind man that will be greatly missed, his smile, sense of humor, and warm love will forever be around.

Peter is survived by his children; Peter J. Kelly, Jr., of Portsmouth, Kathleen Kelly, of New London, CT, Stephanie (Bliss) Trinidad, of New London, CT, Shaleigha Kelly, of North Kingstown, RI, Savannah Kelly-Baker, of New London, CT, Amaryllis Baker, New London, CT, Alexander Baker, New London, CT, and Great-Grandchildren; Andrea, Shamyah, Angelina, Josiah, Zakiyrah, Elijah, and Ediyanie. And his Life Long Best Friend Tom Zeigler.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.