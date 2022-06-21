- Advertisement -

A man from Middletown won $35,416 playing last evening’s Daily Number, according to Rhode Island Lottery.

The man was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery.

The man told Rhode Island Lottery that he always plays those numbers (3, 0, 8, 4) for no particular reason. He played three separate tickets for the Evening drawing on Monday, June 20, 2022. One ticket had four $.50 4-digit combo bets and won $10,416. Another ticket had four $1 4-digit straight bets and won $20,000. The third ticket had just one $1 4-digit straight bet with the winning number and won $5,000.

All his winning tickets were purchased from Island Food Mart, 356 West Main Rd., Middletown.

The Rhode Island Lottery’s daily Numbers game, which started in 1976, became the first Rhode Island Lottery game that allowed players to select their own numbers, hoping to match the randomly drawn numbered balls.

