The Legislative Press Bureau at the Rhode Island General Assembly has provided a look at the highlights from this week at the Rhode Island General Assembly, June 13- 17, 2022.

Assembly approves gun safety measures

The General Assembly approved bills to ban large-capacity gun magazines (2022-H

6614A, 2022-S 2653), limit sales of guns and ammunition to adults over 21 years old

(2022-H 7457aa, 2022-S 2637A), and penalize the open carrying of loaded rifles and

shotguns in public (2022-S 2825, 2022-H 7358A). The large-capacity magazines bill

is sponsored by Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Cynthia A. Coyne (D-Dist. 32,

Barrington, Bristol, East Providence) and Rep. Justine Caldwell (D-Dist. 30, East

Greenwich, West Greenwich), the purchase age bill by Senate Majority Whip

Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) and Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34,

South Kingstown, Narragansett), and the open carry bill by Senate Majority Leader

Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) and Rep. Leonela “Leo” Felix (D-Dist.

61, Pawtucket). The bills now go to the governor.

House approves 2023 state budget bill

The House approved a $13.6 billion state budget for the 2023 fiscal year that provides

targeted taxpayer relief and directs spending of the remainder of the state’s American

Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funds to strengthening existing commitments. The bill

includes raises for many health and service providers, eliminates the automobile

excise tax a year earlier than scheduled, provides economic relief for families with

children, retirees, veterans and the disabled and businesses and invests ARPA funds

in housing, infrastructure, the blue economy and more. The budget bill (2022-H

7123Aaa), sponsored by House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown), now goes to the Senate, which is expected to take it

Unemployment benefits extension wins Assembly approval

The General Assembly gave its approval to legislation to extend by one year changes

to unemployment regulations to put Rhode Islanders back to work. The legislation,

sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) and

House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33,

South Kingstown, Narragansett), extends the sunset on legislation enacted last year to

increase the wages people can earn before having their benefits reduced, through June

30, 2023. The measure now heads to the governor’s office.

Assembly gives nod to bill extending speech therapy in schools

The General Assembly approved legislation sponsored by Senate President Pro

Tempore Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27, Cranston, West Warwick) and House

Education Committee Chairman Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick,

Cranston) to allow speech therapy services to be provided in school to children who

need them, regardless of age. The legislation (2022-S 2570, 2022-H 7273) now heads

to the governor for consideration.

Assembly OKs joint resolution to study Rhode Island’s public education system

The General Assembly approved a resolution (2022-H 7784, 2022-S 2442)

introduced by Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) and Sen.

Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) that

creates a commission to study, review, and make recommendations on how to most

efficiently and effectively administer the governance of the pre-K through 16 public

education system in Rhode Island.

Legislature OKs bill allowing interstate compact for psychological services

The General Assembly passed legislation (2022-S 2605, 2022-H 7501) introduced by

Sen. Alana M. DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown) and Rep. Joseph

M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) that would authorize the governor to

enter into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact and would designate an office

to administer it. The act would also create an interstate agreement that would allow

limited telepsychological practice to be conducted across state lines among member

states. The measure now moves to the governor’s office.

Assembly OKs bill preventing self-exclusion gamblers from collecting winnings

The General Assembly passed legislation (2022-H 7424, 2022-S 2496A) sponsored

by Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) and Sen. Frank A.

Ciccone (D-Dist. 7, Providence, North Providence) that would provide procedures to

prevent problem gamblers on the state’s self-exclusion list from collecting their

winnings at Rhode Island’s two casinos.

General Assembly passes legislation making it easier for food banks to fundraise

The General Assembly passed legislation (2022-H 7911A, 2022-S 2550A) sponsored

by Rep. Julie A. Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter) and Sen. Bridget

Valverde (D-Dist. 35, North Kingstown, East Greenwich, Narragansett, South

Kingstown) that would exempt nonprofit and not-for-profit food banks from the

registration requirements under the “solicitation by charitable organizations” statute.

The act would not apply to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Senate OKs transport of mental health 911 responses to appropriate settings



The Senate has approved legislation (2022-S 2476A) sponsored by Senate Health and

Human Services Committee Chairman Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston,

Providence) to authorize emergency medical services to divert transports resulting

from non-emergency 911 calls about mental or behavioral health to appropriate

alternative settings, and requiring commercial health insurers and Medicaid to

reimburse for that transport. The bill would ensure access to more appropriate,

effective treatment and help overcrowded emergency departments. The legislation

now goes to the House of Representatives, where Rep. Rebecca Kislak (D-Dist. 4,

Providence) is sponsoring a similar bill (2022-H 8282).

Senate approves Leader McCaffrey’s bill to address lead pipes

The Senate approved legislation (2022-S 2765Aaa) sponsored by Majority Leader

Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) that would create a lead water supply

replacement program for both public and private service lines, with a requirement that

all affected lines are replaced within 10 years. The measure now moves to the House,

where similar legislation (2022-H 8153) has been introduced by Rep. David Morales

(D-Dist. 7, Providence).

