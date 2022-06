- Advertisement -

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $300,603 over the last 12 months.

#43. Central Falls

– Typical home value: $295,175

– 1-year price change: +$37,355 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$124,093 (+72.5%)

#42. Providence

– Typical home value: $344,135

– 1-year price change: +$47,074 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,076 (+69.5%)

#41. Woonsocket

– Typical home value: $325,414

– 1-year price change: +$48,538 (+17.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$145,820 (+81.2%)

#40. Manville

– Typical home value: $371,426

– 1-year price change: +$49,858 (+15.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$129,102 (+53.3%)

#39. Bradford

– Typical home value: $366,991

– 1-year price change: +$50,330 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$123,452 (+50.7%)

#38. East Providence

– Typical home value: $366,878

– 1-year price change: +$51,925 (+16.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,047 (+62.5%)

#37. West Warwick

– Typical home value: $332,304

– 1-year price change: +$52,323 (+18.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,570 (+65.5%)

#36. North Providence

– Typical home value: $357,463

– 1-year price change: +$52,795 (+17.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,616 (+69.5%)

#35. Warwick

– Typical home value: $356,075

– 1-year price change: +$53,740 (+17.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,803 (+62.4%)

#34. North Smithfield

– Typical home value: $438,007

– 1-year price change: +$53,920 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,591 (+48.8%)

#33. Burrillville

– Typical home value: $396,364

– 1-year price change: +$54,583 (+16.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,254 (+53.0%)

#32. Smithfield

– Typical home value: $429,569

– 1-year price change: +$54,593 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,437 (+46.5%)

#31. Cumberland

– Typical home value: $438,616

– 1-year price change: +$54,733 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$155,307 (+54.8%)

#30. Greenville

– Typical home value: $435,352

– 1-year price change: +$55,156 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$145,446 (+50.2%)

#29. Pawtucket

– Typical home value: $338,499

– 1-year price change: +$55,213 (+19.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,939 (+72.2%)

#28. Cranston

– Typical home value: $382,832

– 1-year price change: +$55,643 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$147,013 (+62.3%)

#27. Coventry

– Typical home value: $385,373

– 1-year price change: +$55,761 (+16.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,473 (+59.3%)

#26. Johnston

– Typical home value: $374,669

– 1-year price change: +$59,337 (+18.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$140,804 (+60.2%)

#25. Glocester

– Typical home value: $433,560

– 1-year price change: +$59,956 (+16.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$161,570 (+59.4%)

#24. Lincoln

– Typical home value: $471,671

– 1-year price change: +$60,491 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,598 (+47.4%)

#23. Hopkinton

– Typical home value: $411,405

– 1-year price change: +$60,961 (+17.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$152,775 (+59.1%)

#22. Scituate

– Typical home value: $471,436

– 1-year price change: +$63,722 (+15.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$156,627 (+49.8%)

#21. West Greenwich

– Typical home value: $497,697

– 1-year price change: +$66,552 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$172,940 (+53.3%)

#20. Richmond

– Typical home value: $449,802

– 1-year price change: +$68,897 (+18.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$163,540 (+57.1%)

#19. North Kingstown

– Typical home value: $537,724

– 1-year price change: +$77,153 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$194,906 (+56.9%)

#18. Kingston

– Typical home value: $547,495

– 1-year price change: +$78,730 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$199,462 (+57.3%)

#17. Tiverton

– Typical home value: $463,023

– 1-year price change: +$80,660 (+21.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$172,970 (+59.6%)

#16. Foster

– Typical home value: $464,203

– 1-year price change: +$81,372 (+21.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,782 (+52.5%)

#15. Warren

– Typical home value: $445,949

– 1-year price change: +$85,912 (+23.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$170,430 (+61.9%)

#14. Westerly

– Typical home value: $529,875

– 1-year price change: +$86,274 (+19.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$196,430 (+58.9%)

#13. South Kingstown

– Typical home value: $587,252

– 1-year price change: +$87,545 (+17.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$220,250 (+60.0%)

#12. Portsmouth

– Typical home value: $596,851

– 1-year price change: +$95,029 (+18.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$216,409 (+56.9%)

#11. Bristol

– Typical home value: $506,552

– 1-year price change: +$96,569 (+23.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$186,308 (+58.2%)

#10. Charlestown

– Typical home value: $608,091

– 1-year price change: +$101,392 (+20.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$243,332 (+66.7%)

#9. Exeter

– Typical home value: $530,977

– 1-year price change: +$110,152 (+26.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$203,268 (+62.0%)

#8. East Greenwich

– Typical home value: $693,235

– 1-year price change: +$125,464 (+22.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$242,798 (+53.9%)

#7. Barrington

– Typical home value: $671,147

– 1-year price change: +$131,245 (+24.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$247,113 (+58.3%)

#6. Narragansett

– Typical home value: $758,847

– 1-year price change: +$133,715 (+21.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$310,013 (+69.1%)

#5. Little Compton

– Typical home value: $843,024

– 1-year price change: +$138,347 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$265,625 (+46.0%)

#4. Newport

– Typical home value: $796,489

– 1-year price change: +$150,991 (+23.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$314,311 (+65.2%)

#3. Middletown

– Typical home value: $677,400

– 1-year price change: +$151,632 (+28.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$263,617 (+63.7%)

#2. Jamestown

– Typical home value: $939,645

– 1-year price change: +$166,046 (+21.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$340,276 (+56.8%)

#1. New Shoreham

– Typical home value: $1,601,438

– 1-year price change: +$300,603 (+23.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$514,749 (+47.4%)

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

