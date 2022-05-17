Ms. Rachel Amy Johnson, age 53, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully surrounded by her sisters on May 11, 2022, after a courageous struggle with cancer.

Rachel was born in Newport, RI on January 15, 1969, to Clifford Johnson IV and the late Dianne Lesueur Johnson. After graduating from Rogers High School in Newport, RI in 1987, she went on to work various jobs and then became a devoted mother who loved her two sons beyond measure.

Rachel is now reunited with her beautiful loving mother.

Left to cherish her memory, she is survived by her father, Clifford Johnson IV, two sons, Tyler Johnson and Isaiah Johnson, grandson, Ward Robert Allen Fish, four sisters, Rhanah Lesueur (Leonard Coleman), Desiree Galli (Robert Galli), Heather Bennett (William Bennett), Alexandria Johnson-Butler (Anthony Butler), her “Uncle” Tony, her nieces and nephews, her cousins, aunts, uncles, and the countless friends and lives Rachel has touched throughout her young life.

Rachel enjoyed life and everyone that shared it with her. She was always there to brighten up the lives of others with her unintentional humor. She was particularly fond of her great, great niece, Olivia Hayes who they considered each other as “Besties”.

In addition to her love of family and friends, she had personal interests that ran the creative length. She loved music, specifically R&B, more specifically, Artist, Teena Marie and songs spanning the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. She also enjoyed spending time at the casino’s playing her penny slot machines. Her N/A program & family was also a very vital aspect of her life.

To know Rachel is to have laughed with, to have shared a kind word with, or may even have shared a cigarette with, whether a close friend or stranger. Being humbly social was a special gift upon which Rachel was given. Those around her were drawn to her infectious and bright personality. Selflessness and generosity were two traits that highlighted her personality. Rachel touched the lives of so many people before her untimely passing and will forever be greatly loved and missed.

“If I could paint a picture of the love I have inside it would paint all of you and all of me without no thought of pride…” Teena Marie”

Calling hours will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. RI. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 11:00 at Memorial Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will take place following the services at the VFW in Middletown, RI.