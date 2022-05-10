Lorraine (Deasley) Perry, formerly of Portsmouth RI, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at the age of 77 surrounded by her family.

Lorraine was born on May 22, 1944, in Boston, MA to the late James and Elizabeth (Dory) Deasley. She attended Rogers High School and worked for the Van Beuren Estate for more than 30 years. She enjoyed walking, cooking, spending time with family, and never missed an opportunity to spend the day at the beach.

Lorraine is survived by her husband James Perry of Portsmouth, three sons, Robert Viera of Portsmouth, Carl Viera and his wife Linda Leonard of Tiverton, and Stephen Viera and his wife Heidi Viera of Hobe Sound Florida. Lorraine had six grandchildren, Christina Viera, Allison Viera, Ashley Cotta, Kelsey Barrett, Jordan Viera, and Madeline Viera and three great grandchildren Ella and Madison Barrett and James Leonard. She is survived by her sisters Diane Pieranunzi, Nancy Morris and her husband John Morris, Joan Weisinger, Maureen Brown and her husband James Brown, and Karen Terpening. She also leaves three sisters-in-law Beverly Deasley, Rosalie Deasley, and Claudette Medeiros.

Lorraine was one of ten children and is preceded in death by her sister Pat Morea and her husband Joseph Morea, and brothers Thomas Deasley, James Deasley, and Gerald Deasley and brother’s in-law William Terpening, John Pieranunzi, and Lou Weisinger.

Calling hours will be Monday May 16, 2022, from 4-7pm at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be private.