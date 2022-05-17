Mrs. Doris Boiani, age 98, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on May 16, 2022.

Doris was born in Newport, RI to August and Elvira (Briscoli) Ciavarini. Doris was the wife of Leo Boiani for 70 years.

A loving mother and homemaker, her family was her passion. Doris was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing Italian meals for her family. When she was younger, Doris really enjoyed being in a bowling league with her sisters and friends.

Doris is survived by her children, Leo Boiani, Jr. and, Susan Mascena, her grandchildren, Melanie, Mark, Carissa, Rachel, and Angela. She will also be missed by her great grandchildren, Brittany, Emma and Nicholas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Boiani.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, 8:30-9:30 AM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Doris Boiani will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, Mann Ave at Broadway, Newport. Burial will immediately follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.