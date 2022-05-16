CWO-2 Alton B. LeCroy, USN, (Ret.), 90, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2022 in the John Clarke Nursing Center. He was the husband of the late Jeanette (Cox) LeCroy for 33 years.

Alton was born on May 18, 1931 in Hartwell, GA, to the late Charles and Vesta (Fleming) LeCroy. He grew up there on the family farm picking cotton and working the syrup mill until the feeling of wanderlust got to him and he falsified his birth certificate in order to join the United States Navy at the age of 16. It was through the Navy that he was able to sail the seven seas and set foot on all seven continents. After proudly serving his country for 24 years he retired in Middletown, RI and went on to work as the Food Services Director at the Naval Officer Candidate School, then the Director of Purchasing at the Commissioned Officers’ Club. Then he moved on to be the Food Services Manager for the Warwick School Department in Warwick, RI. After his time in the school department, he and his wife Jeanette decided to open their own business and Al Jenee Decorating Center came to fruition. It was there that he finished out his career, working into his early 80s.

Alton loved people and it showed in his daily life. He could always be counted on to lend a listening ear or even a shoulder to cry on. He was known for always having a joke to tell, a story to share and some words of wisdom or advice to give. Family and friends were very important to him; it was not uncommon to find him at his favorite watering hole with friends or out to lunch with his beloved grandchildren.

He was a proud member of the Veterans of Underage Military Service, serving as the New England Regional Commander. He was also a member of the Military Officers Association of America, Fleet Reserve Association, Rhode Island Association of School Business Officials, Rhode Island Chapter of Food Service Executives Association, American School Food Service Association and at one time served as the Treasurer for the Aquidneck School Boosters Club.

Alton is survived by his children; Claudette (Jon) Hoffman, of Milford, OH, Danielle Potts, of Portsmouth, RI, Monique LeCroy of RI, his brother; Leonard LeCroy, of SC, and his two grandchildren; Lyla Potts and Luke Potts.

Alton is preceded in death by his second wife, Jeanette (Cox) LeCroy; his first wife; Helen (Spero) LeCroy, his siblings; Ruth Blalock, Peter LeCroy, Andy LeCroy, Howard LeCroy, Emma Snow, Mae Gibson, Blanche Scoggins, Charles LeCroy Jr., Sarah Bond, Jeannie Franklin and JoAnne LeCroy.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 beginning at 11:00 at Green Valley Country Club, 371 Union Street, Portsmouth, RI. Military Honors will conclude the celebration at 1:00.

Memorial donations may be made in Mr. LeCroy’s name to The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.