Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Provide your job opportunities to us in the form at the bottom of this story and we’ll include your opportunities in the next roundup.
Current Job Opportunities
22 Bowen’s – LINE COOK/PREP COOK – $17-$26/HOUR @ 22 BOWENS
Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
Allied Universal – Security Operations Manager Hospital Setting
Anchored in Pink – Sales Associate
Anthonys Seafood – SEAFOOD COUNTER CLERK *13 – 15 / HOUR + tips * @ ANTHONYS SEAFOOD
Applebee’s – Server
Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center – Administrative/Front Office Assistant
Atlantic Beach Hospitality Group – Hotel Night Auditor – Part Time
Bailey’s Beach Club – Summer Job Opportunity
BankNewport – Commercial Underwriting Credit Manager
Bar ‘Cino – BARTENDER @ BAR ‘CINO
Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Internet Sales Manager
Behan Bros – Estimating Coordinator and Marketing Director
Benchmark Senior Living – Dishwasher
Blackstone Caterers – Waitstaff & Bartender
Botanica – Landscapers, Garden Center Staff
Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
Castle Hill Inn – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ CASTLE HILL INN
Charter Tabasco – Mate
Chilis – Server
Claris Vision – Medical Receptionist
Clarke Cooke House – Servers, Cooks, Sushi Chef w / housing assistance
Custom Computer Specialists – Senior Recruiter
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Mobile Food Pantry Assistant, Summer Program Teacher, Summer Camp Counselor (21+), Summer Camp Counselor (18+), Summer Learning Initiative Site “Floater” (SimplyHired)
EBCAP – (PAT) Parent Educator
Enterprise Holdings – Automotive Detailer – Car Washer
FatFace – Retail Key Holder
Fidelity Investments – Entry-Level Customer Service
Foodlove Market – DELI CLERK @ FOODLOVE MARKET
GardaWorld Federal Services – Registered Nurse (RN) – All Levels
Gill – Assistant Store Manager & Sales Assistants
Global Connections to Employment – FOOD SERVICE WORKER I
Gurney’s – Banquet Manager
Heatherwood Rehab – Medical Record Clerk/Central Supply
Hooley/Resails – Retail Management
Humanity – Retail Sales Specialist – $22.50 target hourly earnings, plus incentives!
Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Dishwasher
IMCS Group – Registered Nurse (RN)
Island Canine Academy – Animal Care Attendant
Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
James L. Maher Center – Assistant Activities Coordinator
Jamestown Arts Center – Gallery Attendant, Director of Learning & Community Engagement
Jos. A Bank – Store Lead
Kenneth Kehew- Dental Assistant
Landing Real Estate Group – Assistant Community Manager
Life is Good Newport – Sales Associates & Keyholders
Lifespan – Nursing Assistant, Dietary Assistant
Maho Poke – Maho Poke – Poke and Shave Ice Server
Marriott International – Housekeeping Attendant
Marvel & Associates – Associate
Metrovest Hospitality – Room Attendant/Housekeeping
Metso Group – Ordinary Seaman OS/ Deckhand – NBTF
Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator
Mozz – Barista/Cashier
N2 Publishing – Advertising Sales Executive
Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI) – SignOnBonus
Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
Newport Hotel Group – Administrative Assistant-Starting at $20-$22 (Middletown, RI) – SIGNONBONUS
Newport Restaurant Group will host three hospitality job fairs in May
Newport Vineyards – FOH Winery-Brewery staff, Maintenance/Housekeeper
Nicol R. Gray Associates – Office Helper
Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/meal preperation ( Ninalynettehome@gmail.com)
Ocean Link, Inc.- Marine Service Technician
Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring-Restaurants Team Members!
Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
Picnic Bakery & Cafe – Cafe / Bakery Assistant Manager
Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
Rollins – SHS Pest Control Corp. – PC Technician
Royal Health Group – Medication Technician – Skilled Nursing – Middletown
Saalex Solutions – Business Development
Salve Regina University – Student Accounts Coordinator – Salve Regina University
Sandy’s Liquors – Beer, Wine and Liquor Sale Associate
SEACORP – Administrative Manager II
Soft As A Grape – Assistant Store Manager
Springline Coffee – Barista/Cafe Staff
Shaws – Retail Clerk’s – Shaw’s Supermarkets- Middletown, RI
St. George’s School – Information Security and Systems Specialist
St. Lucy Church – Youth and Family Minister
Starbucks – Barista
Sunglass Hut – Retail Sales Associate
Supercuts – Receptionist
The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Seasonal Server
The Gastro Beach Pub – Server and Waitress
The Newport Experience – OceanCliff Hotel – Hiring for all positions! Front Desk Agents, Chefs, Banquets Servers, Bartenders, Restaurant Managers, Banquets Staff, Inventory Manager, Maintenance and Valet Attendants (Email Beth@Newportexperience.com)
The Mooring – DISHWASHER **$17-$20/HOUR** @ THE MOORING
The Navy Exchange – SUPERVISORY SALES ASSOCIATE PACKAGE STORE
The Reef – Servers / Bartenders / Hostess’, Line cooks
The Sailing Museum – Museum Store and Visitor Experience Manager, Museum Store and Ticket Associates, Museum Experience Associates
The Smoke House – DISHWASHER **$17-$20/HOUR – @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
The Vanderbilt – Service Assistant/Busser
Tina Stephens – Women’s Retail Key Holder/Sales
Town of Middletown – Records Clerk
US Commander, Navy Installations – Human Resources Assistant
Vetco Clinics – Relief Veterinarian – Appointment Based Model, Contract, Locum Work
Volley Tequila Seltzer – Brand Ambassador
West Marine – Cashier
Women’s Resource Center – Systems Advocate – LEA
Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper – Part-Time (Seasonal)
Zeiders Enterprises – Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Case Liaison