Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Current Job Opportunities

22 Bowen’s – LINE COOK/PREP COOK – $17-$26/HOUR @ 22 BOWENS

Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate

Allied Universal – Security Operations Manager Hospital Setting

Anchored in Pink – Sales Associate

Anthonys Seafood – SEAFOOD COUNTER CLERK *13 – 15 / HOUR + tips * @ ANTHONYS SEAFOOD

Applebee’s – Server

Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center – Administrative/Front Office Assistant

Atlantic Beach Hospitality Group – Hotel Night Auditor – Part Time

Bailey’s Beach Club – Summer Job Opportunity

BankNewport – Commercial Underwriting Credit Manager

Bar ‘Cino – BARTENDER @ BAR ‘CINO

Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Internet Sales Manager

Behan Bros – Estimating Coordinator and Marketing Director

Benchmark Senior Living – Dishwasher

Blackstone Caterers – Waitstaff & Bartender

Botanica – Landscapers, Garden Center Staff

Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook

Castle Hill Inn – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ CASTLE HILL INN

Charter Tabasco – Mate

Chilis – Server

Claris Vision – Medical Receptionist

Clarke Cooke House – Servers, Cooks, Sushi Chef w / housing assistance

Custom Computer Specialists – Senior Recruiter

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Mobile Food Pantry Assistant, Summer Program Teacher, Summer Camp Counselor (21+), Summer Camp Counselor (18+), Summer Learning Initiative Site “Floater” (SimplyHired)

EBCAP – (PAT) Parent Educator

Enterprise Holdings – Automotive Detailer – Car Washer

FatFace – Retail Key Holder

Fidelity Investments – Entry-Level Customer Service

Foodlove Market – DELI CLERK @ FOODLOVE MARKET

GardaWorld Federal Services – Registered Nurse (RN) – All Levels

Gill – Assistant Store Manager & Sales Assistants

Global Connections to Employment – FOOD SERVICE WORKER I

Gurney’s – Banquet Manager

Heatherwood Rehab – Medical Record Clerk/Central Supply

Hooley/Resails – Retail Management

Humanity – Retail Sales Specialist – $22.50 target hourly earnings, plus incentives!

Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Dishwasher

IMCS Group – Registered Nurse (RN)

Island Canine Academy – Animal Care Attendant

Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service

James L. Maher Center – Assistant Activities Coordinator

Jamestown Arts Center – Gallery Attendant, Director of Learning & Community Engagement

Jos. A Bank – Store Lead

Kenneth Kehew- Dental Assistant

Landing Real Estate Group – Assistant Community Manager

Life is Good Newport – Sales Associates & Keyholders

Lifespan – Nursing Assistant, Dietary Assistant

Maho Poke – Maho Poke – Poke and Shave Ice Server

Marriott International – Housekeeping Attendant

Marvel & Associates – Associate

Metrovest Hospitality – Room Attendant/Housekeeping

Metso Group – Ordinary Seaman OS/ Deckhand – NBTF

Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator

Mozz – Barista/Cashier

N2 Publishing – Advertising Sales Executive

Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI) – SignOnBonus

Newport Creamery – Carryout Server

Newport Hotel Group – Administrative Assistant-Starting at $20-$22 (Middletown, RI) – SIGNONBONUS

Newport Restaurant Group will host three hospitality job fairs in May

Newport Vineyards – FOH Winery-Brewery staff, Maintenance/Housekeeper

Nicol R. Gray Associates – Office Helper

Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/meal preperation ( Ninalynettehome@gmail.com)

Ocean Link, Inc.- Marine Service Technician

Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor

Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring-Restaurants Team Members!

Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional

Picnic Bakery & Cafe – Cafe / Bakery Assistant Manager

Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian

Rollins – SHS Pest Control Corp. – PC Technician

Royal Health Group – Medication Technician – Skilled Nursing – Middletown

Saalex Solutions – Business Development

Salve Regina University – Student Accounts Coordinator – Salve Regina University

Sandy’s Liquors – Beer, Wine and Liquor Sale Associate

SEACORP – Administrative Manager II

Soft As A Grape – Assistant Store Manager

Springline Coffee – Barista/Cafe Staff

Shaws – Retail Clerk’s – Shaw’s Supermarkets- Middletown, RI

St. George’s School – Information Security and Systems Specialist

St. Lucy Church – Youth and Family Minister

Starbucks – Barista

Sunglass Hut – Retail Sales Associate

Supercuts – Receptionist

The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Seasonal Server

The Gastro Beach Pub – Server and Waitress

The Newport Experience – OceanCliff Hotel – Hiring for all positions! Front Desk Agents, Chefs, Banquets Servers, Bartenders, Restaurant Managers, Banquets Staff, Inventory Manager, Maintenance and Valet Attendants (Email Beth@Newportexperience.com)

The Mooring – DISHWASHER **$17-$20/HOUR** @ THE MOORING

The Navy Exchange – SUPERVISORY SALES ASSOCIATE PACKAGE STORE

The Reef – Servers / Bartenders / Hostess’, Line cooks

The Sailing Museum – Museum Store and Visitor Experience Manager, Museum Store and Ticket Associates, Museum Experience Associates

The Smoke House – DISHWASHER **$17-$20/HOUR – @ THE SMOKE HOUSE

The Vanderbilt – Service Assistant/Busser

Tina Stephens – Women’s Retail Key Holder/Sales

Town of Middletown – Records Clerk

US Commander, Navy Installations – Human Resources Assistant

Vetco Clinics – Relief Veterinarian – Appointment Based Model, Contract, Locum Work

Volley Tequila Seltzer – Brand Ambassador

West Marine – Cashier

Women’s Resource Center – Systems Advocate – LEA

Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper – Part-Time (Seasonal)

Zeiders Enterprises – Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Case Liaison

