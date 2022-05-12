According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: A slight chance of showers before 7am. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before 11am. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind around 15 mph.