After a two-year wait, The American Band was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame at ceremonies at the University of Rhode Island Sunday, May 15. At 185 years old, the historic ensemble is the oldest continually operating brass band in the United States.

The afternoon event “Connecting, Adapting, & Working Together to Build a Sustainable Future,” was held in conjunction with the Notable Works’ Ensemble. The band was joined by guests including composer Noreen Inglesi, local poets Nicole DiPaolo, David Dragone, & Mary Ann Mayer, and special guest Priscilla De La Cruz from the RI Audubon Society.

The Hall of Fame will be inducting the remaining members of the Class of 2020, Nashville songwriter Joe Doyle, jazz saxophonist Scott Hamilton, and jazz trombonist and music educator Hal Crook at events to be announced in the coming months.

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there Sunday and shares some photos below.

The American Band is inducted into the RI Music Hall of Fame