Meet your new best friends, Tank and Saige – this week’s Adoptable Pet(s) of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Saige is a 4-year-old female Retriever, Labrador/Mix. Saige is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing in at between 20 and 59 pounds.

Saige. Photo Credit: Potter League For Animals

The Potter League says that Tank is a 3-year-old male Rottweiler. Tank is considered an extra-large dog, weighing in over 100 pounds.

Tank. Photo Credit: Potter League For Animals

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Tank & Saige

Boy, do we have a pair for you!! This is Tank and Saige; a comedic duo that has been making the rounds here at Potter. No matter where they go they make people laugh and say, “How did you two become friends??” Saige is a spunky, squat little bully mix. Her tail never stops wagging and she cannot wait to get pets from you. Saige weighs around 60 pounds. it’s 60 pounds of pure love! Tank, on the other hand, does everything at his own pace. He’s still a very happy boy, but his favorite speed is slow. He’s also a good 100+ pounds HEAVIER than Saige!! This pair is proof that opposites attract. They do everything together and truly love each other very much. These guys are hoping to find a home to smother with their sweetness. They wouldn’t mind a family with sturdy kiddos, but they do ask no cats, please. Please visit our Adoption Center to see these wonderful pups in person! Do bring a friend or family member along to help walk, their opposite walking speeds can make walking both at the same time a little interesting! You can also fill out an Adopter Profile on our website at www.potterleague.org.

For more information about Nelson, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.