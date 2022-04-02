According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. Rain is likely on Sunday, with a high near 48 degrees.

7-Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Rain likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.