The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

RIDOT (April 9 – 15)

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95, at Exit 22 interchange, various closures, including ramps to and from I-95 North and South and Rte. 6 East and West, for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 21 to Exit 23, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Effective Fri. night, April 8, Atwells Ave. West, from John J. Partington Way to Dave Gavitt Way, road will be closed through the end of June. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Atwells Ave., on the ramp towards I-95 North, ramp closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Park St. South, from Smith St. to Avenue of the Arts, road closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Providence Pl. East, from Harris Ave. to Park St., and Promenade St. West, from Park St. to Holden St., roads closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.



Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Washington Bridge, East Providence Providence

East Providence/Providence: I-195 East, from Exit 1C to Exit 2A, left lane closed for construction, Sun-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.; and Exit 1D off I-195 West will be closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: The combined on-ramp from Taunton Ave., Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. onto I-195 West has been reduced from two lanes to one. Expect delays; consider alternate routes including the Broadway and Pawtucket Ave. on-ramps.



Providence: Gano St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Valley St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Wed.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 30 to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cranston: I-95, at Rte. 10 overpass, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Exit 29 to Mass. line, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-95 South, from Atwells Ave. to Broad St., two right lanes closed for bridge work, Sun.-Mon. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., and two left lanes closed, Tues.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Memorial Blvd. and Rte. 6 on-ramps to I-95 South will also be closed Sun.-Mon. nights. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95 North, from the Clifford St. overpass to the Broadway Bridge, two left lanes closed for construction, Sun.-Mon. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: I-95 North, from Clifford St. to Exit 22, two right lanes closed for construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Point St. on-ramp to I-95 North will also be closed. Follow signed detour.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 North, from Broadway to Tobey St., alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Union Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 to Division St., road closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Greenwich: Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Greenwich: Division St. East, at the Division St. Bridge, right lane closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Fri., 9 a.m.-noon (southbound).

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

East Greenwich/North Kingstown: Rte. 4, from Rte. 1 to I-95, right lane closures in a moving operation for sweeping, Mon. night, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Natick Ave., right shoulder closed for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South has permanently closed as of Fri., April 8. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to Dexter Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Temporary Road Closures

Cranston: Park Ave., at the Park Ave. RR Bridge, from Wellington Ave. to Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekday

Central Falls: Broad St., at the intersections of Cross St., Fales St., Hunt St. and High St., narrowed lanes with alternating one-way traffic for sidewalk installation, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cranston: Natick Ave. North, at Rte. 37 West, right lane closed for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston/Providence: Elmwood Ave. and Wellington Ave., under I-95, alternating lane closures and one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 5, from Charlie’s Way to Sydney Rose Ct., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Pawtucket: Exchange St., from Broadway to High St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Providence: Broad St., at the Broad St. Bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and Fri., 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed.

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Overnight

Barrington: Rte. 114, from Pinetop Rd. to Federal Rd., left lane closures in a moving operation for drainage work, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

Newport County

Overnight

Newport: Rte. 138, from West Main Rd. to Hillside Ave., alternating one-way traffic for drainage work, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.



Cumberland: Rte. 114 (Broad St.) South, from Mill St. to Chapel St., road closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Foster/Scituate: Rte. 6, from Rte. 116 to the Conn. line, right lane closed for construction and electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Weekday

Westerly: Rte. 91, just before and after the Cottrell Bridge, alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.



Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5 at Mayfield Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 5 North, at West Natick Rd., alternating lane closures for utility work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Overnight

Warwick: Post Rd., under Rte. 37, left lane closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

RITBA (April 10 – 16)

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 4/11- 7 am to 2 pm

Alternating Eastbound Lane Closures- 4/11- 9 am to 2 pm

Alternating Westbound Lane Closures- 4/12 to 4/15- 7 am to 2 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

