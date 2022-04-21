Newport, R.I. – New York Yacht Club American Magic is set to return to Pensacola, Florida for training later this year. This marks the team’s third winter training on the Gulf Coast. In 2018, American Magic was the first America’s Cup team to train in Florida since 1970. The Mule, a 38-foot test boat, first took to the Gulf waters in 2018 and then in 2019 on DEFIANT, the team’s AC75 – a 75-foot monohull.



American Magic plans to build out the team’s base this summer in advance of winter training. The team will move to Pensacola in September of this year and train all winter until relocating to Barcelona for the final push into AC37. The team’s base and boat are currently being packed up in New Zealand and are expected to clear U.S. customs in late May.



“Returning to Pensacola was an easy decision for us,” said Terry Hutchinson, Skipper, and President of Sailing Operations for NYYC American Magic.” The Pensacola community has embraced the American Magic team. Pensacola Bay has proven to be an ideal training venue for foiling monohulls. We hope to forge a longer term plan in Pensacola for the team.”



Pensacola is known to be a premiere sailing venue in the United States. There is consistent wind on the bay, which is geographically relatively flat making for a great natural foiling location. PATRIOT, the team’s AC75, will splash after September 17, 2022.



“We are so incredibly excited that American Magic is returning to the City of Pensacola to train for the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “I know I speak for many of our residents when I say I look forward to seeing the American Magic team out on beautiful Pensacola Bay, and I personally am excited to have our very own Port of Pensacola serve as their home base starting in September.”



“The Port of Pensacola offers world-class facilities,” remarked Tyson Lamond, Chief Operating Officer for American Magic. “The venue is a logical choice for our team. Port assets include extensive dockage, storage, cargo handling equipment and a phenomenal staff that is so supportive to us.”

Source: New York Yacht Club American Magic Communications