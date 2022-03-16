Robyn P. Cain, 66, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 10, 2022. She was the wife of Jeffrey M. Cain.

Robyn was born in Seattle, WA, to Richard and Marjorie (Hollister) Atwood. She grew up in Manchester, CT before moving to Rhode Island and settling in Portsmouth.

Her personality was larger than life, her essential spirit- her gigantic loving heart, her relentless sense of humor, her interest in people never wavered. Her time was best spent dancing, taking day trips, catching dinner at the beach during sunset, and being nothing short of one of the most funny people anyone ever got the chance to meet.

Robyn is survived by her husband, Jeffrey M. Cain, her children; Madison M. Cain, of Warren, Neil H. Cain, of Portsmouth, her sisters; Shelley Gentile, of Bradenton, FL, Suzanne Atwood-Aude, of Tolland, CT, and her grandson; Dustin J. Gonsalves.

Services for Mrs. Cain will be private.