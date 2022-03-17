State Sen. de la Cruz formally announces candidacy

Republican state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz kicked off her Congressional campaign, announcing Wednesday at a campaign event in Cranston. She described herself as an alternative to “millionaires” and “career politicians.”

The race for the U.S. House of Representatives has attractive several candidates from both the Republican and Democratic parties. They are vying to succeed Rep. James Langevin, who is retiring from Congress.

Besides de la Cruz, former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and former state Rep. Robert Lancia, Republicans, have for the Congressional race. Democrats who have either filed papers, announced their candidacies and indicated interest in the seat are state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Omar Bah, Edwin Pacheco, Joy Fox, Michael Neary, Sarah Morgenthau, and former state Rep. David Segal. The official filing date for all candidates is late June.

Magaziner criticizes GOP opponent de la Cruz

Democratic congressional candidate and Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner characterized state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz as “an extremist Republican” that would work to repeal the Affordable Care Act, work to privatize social security, and end the January 6 commission.

“The first vote Senator de la Cruz will take is to turn over control of Congress to extremist Republicans like Kevin McCarthy who will repeal the Affordable Care Act, privatize social security, and end the January 6 commission, paving the way for the return of Donald Trump. I am running because there are real things Congress can do to help working families like lowering the cost of prescription drugs, making preschool universal and creating clean energy jobs that will help reduce our dependence on dictators like Putin.”

Nurses’ union endorses Magaziner



The United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) has endorsed General Treasurer Seth Magaziner for U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District.

“UNAP is proud to support Seth because he has always been an advocate for nurses and other healthcare professionals as well as the patients we care for,” said UNAP President Lynn Blais. “Seth has a track record of standing up for us and we are confident he will protect the Affordable Care Act, support policies that lower the cost of prescription drugs, and address the shortage of healthcare workers by investing in education and workforce training.”



GOP chairperson Cienki: No Democratic seat is safe

Rhode Island Republican Party Chairwoman Sue Cienki has warned Democrats that

“no Democratic seat is safe as Joe Biden and Democrats face spiraling approval numbers and a failed agenda…Rhode Island families and workers will remember he record-high gas prices, surging inflation, and foreign policy failures brought on by complete Democrat Control.”

“Republicans are focused on issues that matter to families and voters in all communities – education, keeping our communities safe, rising prices, and pro-growth policies.”

Kalus will likely announce GOP gubernatorial candidate

South Kingstown Republicans were hosting an event, touting Ashley Kalus as Rhode Island’s next governor. Kalus has filed paperwork to seek the Republican nomination for governor. Previously from Illinois, Kalus bought a home in Newport last year. She filed a notice of organization with the Board of Elections under her married name, Ashley Weinzweig.