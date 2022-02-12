Providence, RI – The Next Stop BROADWAY® program, presented by the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), will take place at PPAC (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), Monday through Friday, July 18 – 22, 2022. Next Stop BROADWAY® registrations and scholarship applications open tomorrow, February 9; visit ppacri.org/nextstopbroadway to learn more.

This full-day, week-long immersive performing arts program transports participants (“cast members), aged 10 – 17, to the “Golden Age of Broadway,” to join an ensemble of a classic musical. Cast members will learn the music and choreography of iconic chorus numbers from a staff of Broadway professionals, this year, they will learn song and dance numbers from the catalogue of George & Ira Gershwin. Cast members will have the opportunity to create their own presentations based on shows from PPAC’s upcoming 2022/2023 Broadway Season. The week will culminate in an “Opening Night” performance on the PPAC stage for families and friends on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 4 to 6P (please note that this performance is not open to the public).



Through workshops, classes, and rehearsals, the cast will tap into their creativity, hone their skills, and cultivate their passion all in the context of collaborating and fostering friendships with their fellow cast members.

Next Stop BROADWAY® is sponsored in part by The Robert F. Stoico/FIRSTFED Charitable Foundation and PPAC Annual Fund Donors.

Next Stop BROADWAY® is designed for the success of cast members with or without prior musical theater experience. Auditions are not required. To respond to this casting call, registrants must be aged 10-17 on Monday, July 18, 2022. Program registration is capped at 100 cast members and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Thirty need-based scholarship spaces are available on a non-competitive basis. The cost of registration is $625. Links for registration and scholarships will be available starting on February 9 at ppacri.org/nextstopbroadway

COVID-19 protocols will be communicated two months prior to the program in accordance with contemporary guidance and in time for a full refund, if requested



For more information, please contact Ricky Gresh, Director of Special Projects, at 401.574.3105 or rgresh@ppacri.org