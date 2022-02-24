The City of Newport this week announced that Newport election officials will be hosting a pair of public information sessions regarding the City’s local redistricting efforts next week.

The City’s Canvassing Authority is inviting members of the community to attend a public information session at City Hall on Thursday, March 3 at either 11:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to learn more about Newport’s redistricting process.

Both meetings are scheduled to be held in person in the Second Floor City Council Chamber.

According to the city, the morning session will begin with the Canvassing Authority’s normal monthly business before featuring an informational presentation by the City’s redistricting consultants. Meanwhile, the evening session will be dedicated entirely to a public information session.

While Newport County’s House and Senate Districts are anticipated to experience some slight shifts in geography, Newport’s local redistricting process will explore in more detail the City’s 2020 Census data before recommending any changes to its Ward and Precinct bounds.

If you’re interested in learning more about the City’s redistricting efforts, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/Redistricting.

Anyone unable to attend the March 3rd meetings will still be able to attend a fourth public meeting, currently being planned for March 17th.