Friday, January 14
“Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” coming to PPAC January 14-16
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 2 pm to 3 pm – Viburnum: Quintessential Garden Plants at Redwood Library
- 6 pm – Game Night at The Huddle
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan Faraday from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Jake Heady from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
Saturday, January 15
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm to 9 pm – Rejects Beer Co. First Anniversary Party
- 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –The Bucket Boogiemen from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 12 am
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- 1 pm – Prudence Island Water District
Sunday, January 16
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Manifestation Workshop and Tarot Readings at The Huddle
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
