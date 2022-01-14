With many national tours pausing this month due to Omicron, we’ll preview some of the best local music happening around town this weekend. Don’t forget to mask up and take appropriate precautions at your favorite music venue.

Friday: The Copacetics bring their ska/reggae vibe to the Narragansett Cafe in Jamestown. Music begins at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Bring your cowbell to the Narrows Center for the Arts when drummer and founding member of Blue Oyster Cult Albert Bouchard visits Saturday night. He’ll be featuring songs from the acclaimed album Imaginos as well as other Cult classics. Details here.

Friday: The Traveling Wanna B’s bring the fun to Speakeasy on Thames St. in Newport beginning around 9:30PM. Details here.

Friday: Mystic Dead brings the jams to the Tavern on the Hill in West Greenwich. Details here.

Saturday: Rock out to 90’s covers and more with Real Weird, who play Union Station in Providence beginning around 9PM. The band includes well know local artists Adam Smith, Joeseph Rebelo, and Nate Goncalo. Details here.

Saturday: More rock and roll is on tap at The Parlour in Providence when Hope Anchor and Crash Society hit the stage. Details here.