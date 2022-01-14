Celebrating its 40th anniversary this past November, Rhode Island’s largest independent brokerage, Residential Properties Ltd., completed a record-setting year in 2021 by posting a new all-time mark with over $1.3 billion in Statewide MLS sales volume. This comes after a 2020 campaign which saw RPL become this first and only company to ever top the $1 billion mark in Statewide MLS sales.

“I am so proud of all the agents and our entire team for breaking another Rhode Island real estate record for a second year in a row,” exclaimed RPL CEO & President Sally Lapides. “We are truly humbled by all the support from our clients and cannot be more grateful for the opportunity to have worked with them.”

Overall, RPL recorded $1,304,655,905 in total sales volume during 2021 – over $317 million more than the next closest competitor. According to Statewide MLS data, Residential Properties has now been the leader in sales volume every year on record, dating all the way back to 1997. The company also led the state with 2,283 total sales, which was over 733 (or over 47%) more sales than the next closest competitor. In fact, this marked the highest number of sales any Rhode Island brokerage has recorded since 2004.

In addition to its local accolades, RPL has also earned national recognition, annually being ranked on both REAL Trends’ and RIS Media’s lists of the top 500 most successful real estate companies in the entire country.

Since 2018, Residential Properties has expanded from five local offices to a total of nine locations, including new offices in Newport and Little Compton just this past year. Over this time, the company has also increased from 180 total agents to a consistently growing number of over 270 local Realtors®. “I never thought that the company would grow to this size,” Lapides said recently. “But no matter how large it has gotten, it still holds its original values at its core.”

Having now completed its 40th year in business, Residential Properties is looking forward to what the next four decades may hold for Rhode Island’s leading real estate company. “Like all conscientious companies, our goal is to create a place where everyone, from clients to colleagues, feels uplifted and empowered,” says Lapides. “In the years to come, we will continue to re-examine our definition for success and look forward to creating an even more vibrant workplace.”

* All data and rankings are based in whole or in part on data supplied by the State-Wide Multiple Listing Service. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Based on information from Statewide Multiple Listing Service, Inc. as of January 2022.

About Residential Properties Ltd.

Residential Properties Ltd. is the largest privately held real estate company in Rhode Island and has been serving sellers and buyers of distinctive properties since 1981 through service, innovation and sheer hard work. The Company, with nine offices located in Barrington, Cumberland, East Greenwich, Little Compton, Narragansett, Newport, Providence, the West Side (PVD), and Westport, Massachusetts, and services all of Rhode Island, the Connecticut shoreline, and southeastern and central Massachusetts. In addition, the relocation department assists buyers and sellers on transactions throughout the country. More information is online at ResidentialProperties.com