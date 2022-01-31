Gather up your family and friends, and don your brightest colors! Registration will open on February 1st, 2022 for the seventh annual Behan Bros Newport Night Run, which will be held on April 9th, 2022. The 5K road race benefits the Newport Public Education Foundation and is produced by Gray Matter Marketing.

The Behan Bros Newport Night Run is Newport’s only after-hours 5K. The course starts and finishes at Rogers High School, following a loop course on Hazards Road, Ocean Drive, Hammersmith Road, Beacon Hill Road and finally returning to Wickham Road for the finish. The course is lined with luminaries, light features, and lit mileage markers. Participants are encouraged to wear bright-colored or neon clothing and run with headlamps, lights, and glow-sticks. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to participate!

The 2022 edition will welcome Behan Bros as title sponsor, and 100% of all sponsorships for the event go directly to the NPEF. “Behan Bros is pleased to sponsor the Night Run and continue to support the Newport School Community,” says Michael Behan, President of Behan Bros., Inc. “We believe supporting The Newport Public Education Foundation in providing resources to encourage student achievement is essential to building a strong community that inspires students.”

Photo Credit – Clancy Creative/Behan Bros Newport Night Run

The NPEF is an independent, non-profit whose mission is to improve the performance of Newport public school children by enhancing their educational opportunities and by building broad-based community support for quality public education.

“The Newport Public Education Foundation is thrilled to welcome Behan Bros as the title sponsor of the Newport Night Run,” says Kate Borgueta, President of the NPEF. “Behan Bros has a long history of partnering with local nonprofits, and we are so grateful that they are supporting our mission to provide enriching educational experiences for the students of Newport’s public schools.”

The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages, with special pricing available for students. Early-bird registration opens February 1st and runs through February 29th.

More information is available on www.newportnightrun.com