Jean Haworth, 94, of Tiverton, RI, passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital on December 29, 2021 with her husband of 70 years by her side. She was the daughter of the late James Bradford Norbury and Hilda Gertrude Norbury. Jean was born in Stockport, England on July 22, 1927. She and her husband, Dr. John Brian Haworth, moved to Canada in 1956, then to Kansas City, MO, en route to Westport, CT. They spent an unforgettable year in Switzerland and returned to Connecticut before moving back to England in 2004 to retire. For family reasons, they returned to the US in 2012 and settled in Rhode Island.

Mrs. Haworth held senior positions at Murex in the UK and Sherritt Gordon Mines in Canada. In the US, she opened her own antique shop, “Bird in Hand,” in Westport, CT, specializing in copper, brass, jewelry, porcelains, and silver. She participated in many antique shows over the years and had a very loyal customer base from Nantucket to New York City. Jean was always a very active and social individual. She loved a party! She was an avid tennis player and made several county teams in the UK. She loved being around people and had an incredibly warm and gregarious personality. After moving to Newport, RI, she became a member of the Viking Bridge Club and enjoyed playing with her husband.

Jean is survived by her husband, Dr. John Brian Haworth, and her daughter, Carol Johnson. She was a beloved grandmother to Danielle Metrano and Rachael Schaller, as well as their husbands Anthony and and Brian respectively. She was a caring great-grandmother to Angelina and Arianna Metrano. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Norbury who served in the RAF during World War II.

Funeral services are private and will be held at Emmanuel Church in Newport, RI on January, 18, 2022