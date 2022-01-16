Jean Eveline Bullard, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 11, 2022, three days before her 94th birthday. Jean was born in Taunton, Massachusetts to Lawrence and Lillian (Reid) Stafford. She was the wife of the late Dean B. Bullard.

As a young girl, Jean sang and danced on stage and enjoyed spending summers with her family on Cape Cod. She attended Dighton schools where she met the love of her life, Dean. After graduation, they married and Jean worked as a dental assistant. Her husband’s career with IBM allowed them to travel extensively and they had multiple homes across the USA and in South Africa. Jean and Dean continued to travel in retirement, conducting retirement seminars for IBM. Their final home was on Goat Island, in Newport, where they lived very happily since the mid 1980s. Jean was an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Eternally cheerful and positive, Jean was adored by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Jean is survived by her daughter Lori Cochrane of Middletown, her grandsons Andrew and Graham Cochrane, and her great granddaughter, Adalyn Cochrane.

Jean is preceded in death by her brothers, James and Lawrence Stafford, her spouse, Dean B. Bullard and their son, Dr. Robert D. Bullard.

Services will be private.