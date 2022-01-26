New York Yacht Club today announced that The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron formally accepted the New York Yacht Club American Magic’s challenge for the 37th America’s Cup to be held in 2024 – the third additional challenge accepted for AC37.



“It is great to be back in the America’s Cup for AC37, and our pursuit of bringing the Trophy home remains the same,” said Terry Hutchinson, President of Sailing Operations for American Magic in a statement. “We’ve been preparing for AC37 from the moment our time came to an end at AC36 and are a deeply motivated group – all hands-on deck – ready to compete and ready to win.”

New York Yacht Club American Magic’s AC75 PATRIOT training on the Hauraki Gulf in Auckland, New Zealand prior to the PRADA CUP, the AC36 Challenger Selection Series that took place in early 2021. Image © American Magic / Sailing Energy31 December, 2020 © Sailing Energy / American Magic



Earlier this month, American Magic agreed to represent the New York Yacht Club at AC37 in a renewed collaboration to bring the America’s Cup trophy, the Auld Mug, back to the United States.

American Magic’s principals, Doug DeVos and Hap Fauth, shared their vision for the team to be an ongoing competitor in the America’s Cup. According to a press release, they are committed to investing in technology, design, innovation, and talent to build a winning team and franchise for the long haul.



“Doug and I are thrilled that our challenge was accepted,” said team Principal Hap Fauth. “We have unfinished business and a hunger to get back on the water and compete. Our dedicated team partners, supporters, and fans have become invested in our mission, and we are excited to represent them and the U.S.A. once again.”



The team and the Club await the announcement of the venue and race schedule for AC37, the details for the America’s Cup World Series, and the plan for the youth and women’s events. The venue announcement is expected on March 31, 2022.

Key dates outlined in the AC37 Protocol:

2021

17th November 2021: AC37 Protocol and AC75 Class Rule V2 Published

1st December 2021: Entries for Challengers Open

2022

31st March 2022: Defender to announce Match Venue and approximate event dates

17th June 2022: New competitors may sail Version 1 AC75’s for 20 sailing days

31st July 2022: Entry Period Closes

17th September 2022: Competitors may sail an AC75 Yacht

30th November 2022: ACE to announce race schedule for the Match

30th November 2022: ACE to announce racing area for CSS and Match

31st December 2022: ACE to publish Brand Manual

2023

31st May 2023: Final cut off for late Challenger entries.

30th June 2023: ACE to publish Youth and Women’s AC Agreement

30th June 2023: COR/D to publish Match Conditions

30th November 2023: COR/D to publish CSS Conditions

2024