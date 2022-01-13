Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at noon on Friday, January 14.

We’ll speak to Mayor Napolitano about how COVID is impacting city services, expectations for popular events, including the cherished St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

We’ll also speak to the Mayor about budget talks with the school department, progress on the North End development, and find out the latest on the Pell Bridge realignment.

Finally, we’ll discuss what the City Council’s top priorities are for 2022, and, of course, in this political year we’ll speak to the Mayor about her intentions this election year.

Have a question for the Mayor? Leave it in the comments below before or during our conversation, or email it to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Watch on Facebook

Watch on YouTube