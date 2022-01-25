Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the record sale of 527 Ministerial Road in South Kingstown for $6,595,000.

A country lake-front family compound located in Matunuck Hills, “Long Pond Farm” is set on nearly 52 acres.

Photo provided by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realt

According to a press release from Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the seller was represented by Judy Chace, Broker & Co-Owner, and Erin Marsh, sales associates for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Becki Donnell of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services New England Properties reportedly represented the buyer.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 527 Ministerial Road is the highest South Kingstown sale ever, selling for 70% higher than the previous record.

Photo provided by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realt

Judy Chace and Erin Marsh said in the press release, “Words cannot describe the enchanting feeling one has when arriving at ‘Long Pond Farm’. It has been an absolute pleasure to represent such a beautiful estate. We thank our client for trusting us with the sale of this extraordinary property.”

Originally built in 1929, the home has been lovingly renovated and meticulously restored. The property includes a 6,400 square foot colonial home, a one-bedroom cabin with a fireplace, and the original six-stall horse barn. The grounds are complete with riding trails, abundant gardens, a private dock, and endless vistas of natural beauty.

Photo provided by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realt

“Our two-year trek of Rhode Island’s beautiful coastal estates and communities ended once we experienced ‘Long Pond Farm’. I am delighted to be part of this transaction knowing that my buyers will thoroughly enjoy this unique and magical property,” says Becki Donnell.