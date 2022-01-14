Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 25 Mill Street in Newport. The property, which is known as “Fire Station No. 1” sold for $3.05 million.

According to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, Michelle Drum and Kate Rooney of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers.

The buyer was represented by Tom Rao of Hogan Associates.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty says about the property, “Built in 1885, the fire station has been restored to include functioning barn doors, decorative shingling, oversized windows, brass fire pole, and a 65-foot tall lookout tower, the highest private viewing spot in Newport. With multiple potential uses, the 6,000+ sq. ft. building currently includes an apartment, showroom, office space, and rooftop deck overlooking the harbor and Queen Anne Square area”.

Paul Leys, co-owner/broker stated, “The successful sale of this historic fire station, a one-of-a-kind offering, takes uniquely qualified Realtors who understand how to present distinctive properties. It also continues the positive trend in the Newport market from last year’s record-setting numbers.”