Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 25 Mill Street in Newport. The property, which is known as “Fire Station No. 1” sold for $3.05 million.

According to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, Michelle Drum and Kate Rooney of Gustave White Sotheby’s  International Realty represented the sellers.

The buyer was represented by  Tom Rao of Hogan Associates. 

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty says about the property, “Built in 1885, the fire station has been restored to include functioning barn doors, decorative shingling, oversized windows, brass fire pole, and a 65-foot tall lookout tower, the highest private viewing spot in Newport. With multiple potential uses, the 6,000+ sq. ft. building currently includes an apartment, showroom, office space, and rooftop deck overlooking the harbor and Queen Anne Square area”. 

Paul Leys, co-owner/broker stated, “The successful sale of this historic fire station, a one-of-a-kind offering, takes uniquely qualified Realtors who understand how to present distinctive properties. It also continues the  positive trend in the Newport market from last year’s record-setting  numbers.”

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).