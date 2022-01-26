Hogan Associates today announced the sale of The Chart House Inn at 16 Clarke Street in Newport/

The historic 9-bed Inn located off Washington Square sold on January 21 for $1,700,000.

The Hadfield Group of Hogan Associates represented the Seller, and The Fitzpatrick Team of RE/MAX Newport represented the Buyer.

“Nautical style and casual elegance describe the Chart House Inn. Built in 1880 and extensively renovated in 2006, the Chart House Inn is surrounded by historic homes, churches, parks, and museums, and is a short walking distance to Newport’s bustling Thames Street and waterfront. The Inn’s two suites and six private bedrooms accommodate up to sixteen guests,” Hogan Associates says about the property in a press release.

Hogan Associates continues, “The Inn is equally charming as it is well-appointed; historic details complement modern-day amenities. The interior features beautiful hardwoods throughout, and tall windows allow plenty of natural light. One guestroom is outfitted with Greek Revival style columns, a solid oak, turn-of-the-century armoire, and original bay windows that look out to the Newport Artillery and scenic Clarke Street. Guests enjoy shared living and dining areas, as well as the original parlor room with a gas fireplace and bar, two sun porches, and on-site parking”.

“This property’s location on quiet, historic Clarke street, made it a favored stop for wedding parties, yacht crews and tourists,” said Leslie Hogan, Broker/Co-Owner of Hogan Associates in a statement. “It’s nice to know the new owners plan to continue operations as The Chart House Inn.”

