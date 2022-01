Lucy Botelho of Newport, RI, achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2021 semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s List at Hofstra University.

According to Hofstra University, Botelho is a member of the Class of 2024 and is Majoring in Spanish and Minoring in Dance.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y.