Hofstra University this week announced Andrew Bauer of Middletown and Jordan Miner of Newport were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievements.

According to Hofstra University, Miner is majoring in Computer Science and Bauer is majoring in marketing.

Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, New York.