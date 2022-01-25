The University of Rhode Island recently announced its Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

More than 6,800 students were named to the list, representing nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

Closer to home, 152 students from Newport County made the Fall 2021 Dean’s List, according to the University of Rhode Island on Merit Pages.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Here’s a look at who from Newport County made the list;

First NameLast NameHometown
KirstinCastnerJamestown
KelseyColemanJamestown
JoeDutraJamestown
EllaJungeJamestown
KaitlynKutzJamestown
ElisabethMageeJamestown
ErinMcLaughlinJamestown
MackenzieMontoyaJamestown
FinnO’FarrellJamestown
AnnabelODonnellJamestown
JayPatelJamestown
LukeHumphreyLittle Compton
XanAllenLittle Compton
SamBowenLittle Compton
ChrisCarlsonLittle Compton
LiamCraffeyLittle Compton
NicolasDonahueLittle Compton
BrandonLaFranceLittle Compton
AndrewMaiatoLittle Compton
LilyMcCarthyLittle Compton
JamesO’TooleLittle Compton
MichelleAldazabalMiddletown
NatBaldwinMiddletown
HannahBedardMiddletown
LilyBelkaMiddletown
GunnarBennettMiddletown
MaguireBennettMiddletown
AndrewBockMiddletown
ThomasBockMiddletown
AlfieCampbellMiddletown
JohnCarlisleMiddletown
NicholasCostickMiddletown
MadisonCrowsonMiddletown
ErinDonovanMiddletown
JuliaDrakeMiddletown
JimmyFlynnMiddletown
LinaHallMiddletown
StephenHallMiddletown
PeterHoanMiddletown
KateHomerMiddletown
DeneciaJamesMiddletown
CatherineLevitreMiddletown
MadisynLutherNorth Kingstown
DonaldMathewsMiddletown
ConnorMathisMiddletown
IsaacMcCrayMiddletown
JuliaMelloMiddletown
CharlieMey IIIMiddletown
GlennMurphyMiddletown
TuyetlinhNguyenMiddletown
JohnPanizzaMiddletown
TheodorePanoutsopoulosMiddletown
MirenArambarriNewport
LillyBestosoNewport
AnnaBodycoatNewport
EvanBoydNewport
EstelaCatalanNewport
AidanCollNewport
EmmaDaigneaultNewport
ChloeDeMaioNewport
CiaraFrawleyNewport
JamesGarveyNewport
JonathanHammondNewport
HunterHansenNewport
ZackHardenNewport
RoryHenningsNewport
EllaHowlettNewport
KatieKirwinNewport
JordanLindseyNewport
FraserMackechnieNewport
MannyMaldonadoNewport
MichaelMcEwenNewport
BridgetMurphyNewport
DeclanMurphyNewport
JohnNunesNewport
MorganO’ConnorNewport
JamesPaivaNewport
MackenziePalmerNewport
MichaelPhelpsNewport
JadePhillipsNewport
AlexisAlvanasPortsmouth
AlexanderAminiPortsmouth
BradenAndersonPortsmouth
AnjaBjornsonPortsmouth
JohnBlissPortsmouth
MadisonBoltonPortsmouth
AveryBongiovanniPortsmouth
GeorgieCransonPortsmouth
IanDelmonicoPortsmouth
JakeFaganPortsmouth
KennedyFigueiraPortsmouth
GabeFIsherPortsmouth
AnabelleGibsonPortsmouth
HenryGibsonPortsmouth
LauraHeffernanPortsmouth
MillaHershmanPortsmouth
CalebHilyardPortsmouth
KatHoulihanPortsmouth
BrandonJoaquinPortsmouth
HollieJohnsonPortsmouth
AbbyKaullPortsmouth
MatthewKearnsPortsmouth
IsaiahKittelPortsmouth
RebekahLawsonPortsmouth
JohnLentsPortsmouth
AnnieMarshallPortsmouth
CamMcCarthyPortsmouth
MargueriteMcNamaraPortsmouth
TommyMcSparrenPortsmouth
KaylaMedeirosPortsmouth
MikeNardolilloPortsmouth
SarahNolanPortsmouth
JacobPaulonPortsmouth
NickPerrottiPortsmouth
KatiePerryPortsmouth
WillPiercePortsmouth
TylerPimentelPortsmouth
OliviaAndradeTiverton
LoganBeattieTiverton
DaniBouchardTiverton
LaurenBowdrenTiverton
ErinBroadmeadowTiverton
EmilyCaraveoTiverton
MarisaCayerTiverton
HalaChamseddineTiverton
CoraChouinardTiverton
RobinCosgroveTiverton
CherilynDeFreitasTiverton
TaylorDobemTiverton
JoshuaDoreTiverton
SaschaDugganTiverton
KaseyDunnTiverton
BryanDupereTiverton
JuliaFariasTiverton
RoseFigueiraTiverton
KaylaFlemingTiverton
CaitlinFlynnTiverton
DanielGardeTiverton
EmmaGeogheganTiverton
SavannahGossTiverton
ChristopherHarringtonTiverton
AriannaHelgerTiverton
KristenKenderaTiverton
AveryKorzeniowskiTiverton
ZoeKorzeniowskiTiverton
JaredLandochTiverton
ChloeLattucaTiverton
MatthewMillsTiverton
BrennaNobregaTiverton
ChasePeirsonTiverton
AmeliaPetersonTiverton
EmmaPhillipsTiverton

To view the entire Dean’s List, visit: uri.edu/academics/deans-list/