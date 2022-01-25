The University of Rhode Island recently announced its Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

More than 6,800 students were named to the list, representing nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

Closer to home, 152 students from Newport County made the Fall 2021 Dean’s List, according to the University of Rhode Island on Merit Pages.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Here’s a look at who from Newport County made the list;

First Name Last Name Hometown Kirstin Castner Jamestown Kelsey Coleman Jamestown Joe Dutra Jamestown Ella Junge Jamestown Kaitlyn Kutz Jamestown Elisabeth Magee Jamestown Erin McLaughlin Jamestown Mackenzie Montoya Jamestown Finn O’Farrell Jamestown Annabel ODonnell Jamestown Jay Patel Jamestown Luke Humphrey Little Compton Xan Allen Little Compton Sam Bowen Little Compton Chris Carlson Little Compton Liam Craffey Little Compton Nicolas Donahue Little Compton Brandon LaFrance Little Compton Andrew Maiato Little Compton Lily McCarthy Little Compton James O’Toole Little Compton Michelle Aldazabal Middletown Nat Baldwin Middletown Hannah Bedard Middletown Lily Belka Middletown Gunnar Bennett Middletown Maguire Bennett Middletown Andrew Bock Middletown Thomas Bock Middletown Alfie Campbell Middletown John Carlisle Middletown Nicholas Costick Middletown Madison Crowson Middletown Erin Donovan Middletown Julia Drake Middletown Jimmy Flynn Middletown Lina Hall Middletown Stephen Hall Middletown Peter Hoan Middletown Kate Homer Middletown Denecia James Middletown Catherine Levitre Middletown Madisyn Luther North Kingstown Donald Mathews Middletown Connor Mathis Middletown Isaac McCray Middletown Julia Mello Middletown Charlie Mey III Middletown Glenn Murphy Middletown Tuyetlinh Nguyen Middletown John Panizza Middletown Theodore Panoutsopoulos Middletown Miren Arambarri Newport Lilly Bestoso Newport Anna Bodycoat Newport Evan Boyd Newport Estela Catalan Newport Aidan Coll Newport Emma Daigneault Newport Chloe DeMaio Newport Ciara Frawley Newport James Garvey Newport Jonathan Hammond Newport Hunter Hansen Newport Zack Harden Newport Rory Hennings Newport Ella Howlett Newport Katie Kirwin Newport Jordan Lindsey Newport Fraser Mackechnie Newport Manny Maldonado Newport Michael McEwen Newport Bridget Murphy Newport Declan Murphy Newport John Nunes Newport Morgan O’Connor Newport James Paiva Newport Mackenzie Palmer Newport Michael Phelps Newport Jade Phillips Newport Alexis Alvanas Portsmouth Alexander Amini Portsmouth Braden Anderson Portsmouth Anja Bjornson Portsmouth John Bliss Portsmouth Madison Bolton Portsmouth Avery Bongiovanni Portsmouth Georgie Cranson Portsmouth Ian Delmonico Portsmouth Jake Fagan Portsmouth Kennedy Figueira Portsmouth Gabe FIsher Portsmouth Anabelle Gibson Portsmouth Henry Gibson Portsmouth Laura Heffernan Portsmouth Milla Hershman Portsmouth Caleb Hilyard Portsmouth Kat Houlihan Portsmouth Brandon Joaquin Portsmouth Hollie Johnson Portsmouth Abby Kaull Portsmouth Matthew Kearns Portsmouth Isaiah Kittel Portsmouth Rebekah Lawson Portsmouth John Lents Portsmouth Annie Marshall Portsmouth Cam McCarthy Portsmouth Marguerite McNamara Portsmouth Tommy McSparren Portsmouth Kayla Medeiros Portsmouth Mike Nardolillo Portsmouth Sarah Nolan Portsmouth Jacob Paulon Portsmouth Nick Perrotti Portsmouth Katie Perry Portsmouth Will Pierce Portsmouth Tyler Pimentel Portsmouth Olivia Andrade Tiverton Logan Beattie Tiverton Dani Bouchard Tiverton Lauren Bowdren Tiverton Erin Broadmeadow Tiverton Emily Caraveo Tiverton Marisa Cayer Tiverton Hala Chamseddine Tiverton Cora Chouinard Tiverton Robin Cosgrove Tiverton Cherilyn DeFreitas Tiverton Taylor Dobem Tiverton Joshua Dore Tiverton Sascha Duggan Tiverton Kasey Dunn Tiverton Bryan Dupere Tiverton Julia Farias Tiverton Rose Figueira Tiverton Kayla Fleming Tiverton Caitlin Flynn Tiverton Daniel Garde Tiverton Emma Geoghegan Tiverton Savannah Goss Tiverton Christopher Harrington Tiverton Arianna Helger Tiverton Kristen Kendera Tiverton Avery Korzeniowski Tiverton Zoe Korzeniowski Tiverton Jared Landoch Tiverton Chloe Lattuca Tiverton Matthew Mills Tiverton Brenna Nobrega Tiverton Chase Peirson Tiverton Amelia Peterson Tiverton Emma Phillips Tiverton

To view the entire Dean’s List, visit: uri.edu/academics/deans-list/