The University of Rhode Island recently announced its Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
More than 6,800 students were named to the list, representing nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
Closer to home, 152 students from Newport County made the Fall 2021 Dean’s List, according to the University of Rhode Island on Merit Pages.
To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.
Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
Here’s a look at who from Newport County made the list;
|First Name
|Last Name
|Hometown
|Kirstin
|Castner
|Jamestown
|Kelsey
|Coleman
|Jamestown
|Joe
|Dutra
|Jamestown
|Ella
|Junge
|Jamestown
|Kaitlyn
|Kutz
|Jamestown
|Elisabeth
|Magee
|Jamestown
|Erin
|McLaughlin
|Jamestown
|Mackenzie
|Montoya
|Jamestown
|Finn
|O’Farrell
|Jamestown
|Annabel
|ODonnell
|Jamestown
|Jay
|Patel
|Jamestown
|Luke
|Humphrey
|Little Compton
|Xan
|Allen
|Little Compton
|Sam
|Bowen
|Little Compton
|Chris
|Carlson
|Little Compton
|Liam
|Craffey
|Little Compton
|Nicolas
|Donahue
|Little Compton
|Brandon
|LaFrance
|Little Compton
|Andrew
|Maiato
|Little Compton
|Lily
|McCarthy
|Little Compton
|James
|O’Toole
|Little Compton
|Michelle
|Aldazabal
|Middletown
|Nat
|Baldwin
|Middletown
|Hannah
|Bedard
|Middletown
|Lily
|Belka
|Middletown
|Gunnar
|Bennett
|Middletown
|Maguire
|Bennett
|Middletown
|Andrew
|Bock
|Middletown
|Thomas
|Bock
|Middletown
|Alfie
|Campbell
|Middletown
|John
|Carlisle
|Middletown
|Nicholas
|Costick
|Middletown
|Madison
|Crowson
|Middletown
|Erin
|Donovan
|Middletown
|Julia
|Drake
|Middletown
|Jimmy
|Flynn
|Middletown
|Lina
|Hall
|Middletown
|Stephen
|Hall
|Middletown
|Peter
|Hoan
|Middletown
|Kate
|Homer
|Middletown
|Denecia
|James
|Middletown
|Catherine
|Levitre
|Middletown
|Madisyn
|Luther
|North Kingstown
|Donald
|Mathews
|Middletown
|Connor
|Mathis
|Middletown
|Isaac
|McCray
|Middletown
|Julia
|Mello
|Middletown
|Charlie
|Mey III
|Middletown
|Glenn
|Murphy
|Middletown
|Tuyetlinh
|Nguyen
|Middletown
|John
|Panizza
|Middletown
|Theodore
|Panoutsopoulos
|Middletown
|Miren
|Arambarri
|Newport
|Lilly
|Bestoso
|Newport
|Anna
|Bodycoat
|Newport
|Evan
|Boyd
|Newport
|Estela
|Catalan
|Newport
|Aidan
|Coll
|Newport
|Emma
|Daigneault
|Newport
|Chloe
|DeMaio
|Newport
|Ciara
|Frawley
|Newport
|James
|Garvey
|Newport
|Jonathan
|Hammond
|Newport
|Hunter
|Hansen
|Newport
|Zack
|Harden
|Newport
|Rory
|Hennings
|Newport
|Ella
|Howlett
|Newport
|Katie
|Kirwin
|Newport
|Jordan
|Lindsey
|Newport
|Fraser
|Mackechnie
|Newport
|Manny
|Maldonado
|Newport
|Michael
|McEwen
|Newport
|Bridget
|Murphy
|Newport
|Declan
|Murphy
|Newport
|John
|Nunes
|Newport
|Morgan
|O’Connor
|Newport
|James
|Paiva
|Newport
|Mackenzie
|Palmer
|Newport
|Michael
|Phelps
|Newport
|Jade
|Phillips
|Newport
|Alexis
|Alvanas
|Portsmouth
|Alexander
|Amini
|Portsmouth
|Braden
|Anderson
|Portsmouth
|Anja
|Bjornson
|Portsmouth
|John
|Bliss
|Portsmouth
|Madison
|Bolton
|Portsmouth
|Avery
|Bongiovanni
|Portsmouth
|Georgie
|Cranson
|Portsmouth
|Ian
|Delmonico
|Portsmouth
|Jake
|Fagan
|Portsmouth
|Kennedy
|Figueira
|Portsmouth
|Gabe
|FIsher
|Portsmouth
|Anabelle
|Gibson
|Portsmouth
|Henry
|Gibson
|Portsmouth
|Laura
|Heffernan
|Portsmouth
|Milla
|Hershman
|Portsmouth
|Caleb
|Hilyard
|Portsmouth
|Kat
|Houlihan
|Portsmouth
|Brandon
|Joaquin
|Portsmouth
|Hollie
|Johnson
|Portsmouth
|Abby
|Kaull
|Portsmouth
|Matthew
|Kearns
|Portsmouth
|Isaiah
|Kittel
|Portsmouth
|Rebekah
|Lawson
|Portsmouth
|John
|Lents
|Portsmouth
|Annie
|Marshall
|Portsmouth
|Cam
|McCarthy
|Portsmouth
|Marguerite
|McNamara
|Portsmouth
|Tommy
|McSparren
|Portsmouth
|Kayla
|Medeiros
|Portsmouth
|Mike
|Nardolillo
|Portsmouth
|Sarah
|Nolan
|Portsmouth
|Jacob
|Paulon
|Portsmouth
|Nick
|Perrotti
|Portsmouth
|Katie
|Perry
|Portsmouth
|Will
|Pierce
|Portsmouth
|Tyler
|Pimentel
|Portsmouth
|Olivia
|Andrade
|Tiverton
|Logan
|Beattie
|Tiverton
|Dani
|Bouchard
|Tiverton
|Lauren
|Bowdren
|Tiverton
|Erin
|Broadmeadow
|Tiverton
|Emily
|Caraveo
|Tiverton
|Marisa
|Cayer
|Tiverton
|Hala
|Chamseddine
|Tiverton
|Cora
|Chouinard
|Tiverton
|Robin
|Cosgrove
|Tiverton
|Cherilyn
|DeFreitas
|Tiverton
|Taylor
|Dobem
|Tiverton
|Joshua
|Dore
|Tiverton
|Sascha
|Duggan
|Tiverton
|Kasey
|Dunn
|Tiverton
|Bryan
|Dupere
|Tiverton
|Julia
|Farias
|Tiverton
|Rose
|Figueira
|Tiverton
|Kayla
|Fleming
|Tiverton
|Caitlin
|Flynn
|Tiverton
|Daniel
|Garde
|Tiverton
|Emma
|Geoghegan
|Tiverton
|Savannah
|Goss
|Tiverton
|Christopher
|Harrington
|Tiverton
|Arianna
|Helger
|Tiverton
|Kristen
|Kendera
|Tiverton
|Avery
|Korzeniowski
|Tiverton
|Zoe
|Korzeniowski
|Tiverton
|Jared
|Landoch
|Tiverton
|Chloe
|Lattuca
|Tiverton
|Matthew
|Mills
|Tiverton
|Brenna
|Nobrega
|Tiverton
|Chase
|Peirson
|Tiverton
|Amelia
|Peterson
|Tiverton
|Emma
|Phillips
|Tiverton
To view the entire Dean’s List, visit: uri.edu/academics/deans-list/