Stacy P. Ward, 41 of Newport, RI passed away December 2, 2021 after complications with her long battle with diabetes.

Born May 2, 1980 in Newport, she was the loving daughter of the late Elizabeth “Betty” Ward and Alvin Ward Jr.

Stacy leaves her three sons who she loved more than anything, Javen Smith, Shea Ward, and Elijah Ward. She also leaves behind her three brothers, Steven Sullivan, Jeremy Ward, and Jason Ward. Stacy was the granddaughter of Madeline Ward and the late Alvin Ward Sr. and the granddaughter of the late Patricia Morea.

Stacy graduated from Rogers High School in 1998 and went on to hairdressing school to earn her hairstylist license.

Services and burial will be private.

Stacy wishes that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or by visiting www.diabetes.org.

(The fund that was mentioned in the Newport Buzz was not authorized by her boys or the wishes of Stacy)

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home