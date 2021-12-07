Stanley G. Sandvig Jr., 67, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on December 5, 2021.

Jerry was born January 4, 1954, in Thief River Falls, MN to Stanley Sandvig Sr. and Wilma (Brakke) Sandvig and was preceded in death by his parents.



Jerry grew up in Thief River Falls, MN where he was fondly referred to as a “holy terror” based on his visiting the neighbors by simply walking into their houses and greeting them as though he owned the place. In 1996 Jerry and his mother moved to Newport, RI to be near family. He attended the Maher Center Day Program until it closed , and he lived in various Maher Group Homes in Tiverton, and Green End in Middletown, rI, where one of his favorite caretakers often called him a “pain in the neck”. Jerry loved being around people, going out to eat (anywhere), traveling, including trips to Disneyland where finding himself in Tomorrowland surrounded by beautiful flowers , he looked around and said “who died?” He enjoyed the holiday get-togethers with family, fishing with his friend Ed Noll, going to the library, parades for any occasion, and attending St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. He also enjoyed his crossword puzzles and could rarely be seen without a book of some sort and once checked out ” It Time to Start Thinking”. He liked his DD iced coffee and strawberry frosted doughnuts with sprinkles. His annual birthday celebration at Nikolas Pizza in Newport, was the highlight of his year. Those who knew him were given the gift of friendship, laughter and joie de vie.



Jerry is survived by his sisters; Jean Olds and her husband Steve, Sandra Crane and her husband Lee, both of Newport, RI. Jerry also leaves his nephew Chris Crane and wife Ruth(McKissick) of Providence, RI nieces Kristen Small(Crane) and husband Kevin of Narberth, PA, Amanda (Crane) Londono and husband Alvaro, of Middletown, RI Kimberly(Olds) O’Boyle and husband Bill, of Tega Cay, SC, Jennifer (Olds) Frank and husband Travis of St. John, IN, Hope Olds of Washington, DC and Borgit Olds of Salt Lake City, UT, and thirteen much loved grand nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday December 8, 2021 from 4-6 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday December 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Newport.



Memorial Donations may be made to the Maher Center or to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church 525 Broadway Newport, rI 02840