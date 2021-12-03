Inspired by the second beach tree, November Project Newport wanted to bring a little holiday spirit to Newport, their home turf.

November Project Newport is a free fitness movement that gathers every Wednesday at 6:20 am at Easton’s Beach.



According to November Project Newport, the tree is dedicated “to anyone who has watched a sunrise/sunset, ran on the beach, walked on the beach, sprinted full speed into the water, taken a wave to the face, watched someone take a wave to the face, learned to surf, used the beach as a playground, or gotten angry at a seagull for stealing a French fry. This is for you”.

For several years now, a Christmas Tree has popped up at Second Beach at the start of December.



The first decoration that was added to the new Easton’s Beach Christmas Tree is the one that unites us all, Newport, according to November Project Newport.

November Project Newport invites the community to help them decorate the tree using ocean-friendly materials. Use this as an excuse to grab some pinecones, wood, shells, sticks, acorns, etc., and spend time with your family and friends crafting the most beautiful or simple ornament that is uniquely you.

For all selfies, pictures, and other influencers in the wild, November Project Newport says to tag #1stbeachtree so they can share the joy.



The tree is located near where the main tower 4 lifeguard chair is in the summer and is accessible to all via the rotunda ramp.

According to the November Project Newport, the November Project is a free fitness movement that was born in Boston as a way to stay in shape during cold New England months. Now present in multiple cities around the world, the movement is using a simple sense of accountability to motivate and encourage people of all ages, shapes, sizes, and fitness levels to get out of their beds and get moving.