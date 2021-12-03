After a two year delay, the Marshall Tucker Band rolled into the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, December 2 for a long awaited show.

The South Carolina band, part of the wave of early 1970’s Southern Rock, features original lead singer Doug Gray, who shared warm memories of 50 years of music in between songs.

The sold out performance was a big hit with Odeum fans, who saw the band play their hits and a few deep cuts from their 30+ album catalog.

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some photos of the evening.