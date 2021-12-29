Meet your new best friend, Carina – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals shares that Carina is a 2-year-old female medium-sized mixed breed.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Carina;

Carina is a sweet and active girl who is up for adventure! She’d make a fantastic hiking buddy as well as a playmate for another fun-loving pup.

For more information about Carina, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about the adoption process and fees here.

See all of the current dogs, cats, and small animals, visit www.potterleague.org.