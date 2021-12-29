Meet your new best friend, Carina – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals shares that Carina is a 2-year-old female medium-sized mixed breed.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Carina;

Carina is a sweet and active girl who is up for adventure! She’d make a fantastic hiking buddy as well as a playmate for another fun-loving pup.

For more information about Carina, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about the adoption process and fees here.

See all of the current dogs, cats, and small animals, visit www.potterleague.org.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).