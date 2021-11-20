Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter David Bromberg and his quintet took to the stage at the Greenwich Odeum on Friday night.
Bromberg’s band is filled with ace musicians and is anchored by Mark Cosgrove (guitar, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle, mandolin, guitar, vocals), Josh Kanusky (drums, vocals) and newest member, Suavek Zaniesienko (bass, vocals).
What’s Up Newp was there to capture the night, enjoy the photos below.
All photos by Rick Farrell.
Slideshow
Gallery
