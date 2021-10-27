Busy Saturday night? If not, there’s a really cool concert happening, and we’ve got a pair of tickets to the show to give away.

Folk/Roots singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman is playing the Casino Theatre at the Tennis Hall of Fame Saturday, October 30th at 8PM. The show is part of the Fall Music Series from Common Fence Music, the award-winning music organization on Aquidneck Island.

The Kentucky native played Newport Folk Festival’s “Folk On” concert at Fort Adams this summer and is stopping at Newport in between shows in New York and Toronto.

Goodman’s debut album Old Time Feeling, released at the beginning of the pandemic, is a roots music gem, produced by My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. Her haunting voice and sparse arrangements enrich her stories of life in rural Kentucky, where she was raised and still resides.

She’s received quite a bit of praise since releasing the album. Rolling Stone magazine listed Goodman as an “Artist to Watch” in 2020 and she was profiled on the PBS News Hour in September 2020.

Local singer-songwriter Lauren King, recent winner of the “Best Americana” artist at the Motif Magazine Music Awards, is scheduled to open.

To win a pair of tickets, send an email with “Goodman tickets” in the subject line to Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by 5PM Thursday, October 28th. The winner will be contacted Thursday evening.

